Cork City played more balls backwards and sideways than they did going forward- it was a poor display

CORK CITY wasted a great chance to beat Galway and widen the gap at the top of the table after their nil all draw on Friday night at the Cross in the SSE Airtricity First division league.

They also wasted a chance to impress the sell out crowd on a glorious summers evening.

The one thing they didn't waste was any chances and that was because they didn't really create any.

It was a difficult game to watch as a City supporter when pass after pass went either backwards or side ways.

A boring, dull performance from the leaders I must admit.

In fact, the highlight of the evening for me was seeing Cork City supporter Stuart McCarthy hit the crossbar at half time for Red Fm's Crossbar challenge.

At least he gave the supporters something to cheer about.

Cork City's Cian Bargary crosses from Galway United's Ed McCarthy during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

For 85 minutes City couldn’t figure out how to beat a 10-man Galway side.

This surely isn’t good enough from a side who expect to win the league and be back playing in the top tier of football next season.

Galway were the better side for about 85 minutes.

City created a few chances and piled on the pressure towards the end, which was to be expected but up until then, Galway were smarter, more physical and played the perfect away game.

For the majority of the game City never pressed and never got forward quickly which was disappointing.

Too many times, slow passes were made sideways and backwards which frustrated the crowd all evening.

Speaking of frustration, while some may have been annoyed of Dylan McGlade's ambitious strikes at times, at least he was making some effort to get forward and cause problems.

He was introduced just before the break for Josh Honohan and up until then City had created absolutely nothing.

They had no urgency or creativity about them. They were pushed off the ball too easily and simply they just weren’t good enough.

Five substitutions were introduced on the night.

Matt Serbly and Jimmy Corcoran replaced the injured Ally Gilchrist and David Harrington, while Dylan McGlade, new signing Louis Britton and Barry Coffey replaced Josh Honohan, Ruairi Keating and Matt Healy.

It was good to see Corcoran get a run and to be fair to him when called upon on the hour mark, he produced a superb save to deny the visitors of taking the lead.

Britton was lively up top and won a good few headers while Coffey I thought made a difference to the middle of the park.

Cork City's Ruairi Keating wins the ball from Galway United's James Finnerty during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

He brought a bit of composure and looked to play the ball forward which was more than I could say about Cian Coleman, Matt Healy or Bolger. None of the aforementioned three midfielders caused any threat to the opposition.

None looked to exploit the space and take advantage of the extra man and in fact Cork man David Hurley and former City player Conor McCormack ran the show all evening in the middle of the park for Galway.

While City created a few decent chances in the final minutes of the game with Serbly, Coffey, Bargarry, Murphy and Bolger all going close, again it was disappointing that they couldn’t break past a 10 man Galway side, so while disappointing for City, a draw in the end was what the visitors deserved.

City will certainly need to improve on performances to gain more points on the board and if they want to keep the crowds returning because at the moment it isn’t great football to watch.