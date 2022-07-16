Bishopstown pay price for misses in their minor football loss to Nemo Rangers

Nemo Rangers 2-10

Bishopstown 2-7

A wasteful first-half display from Bishopstown proved costly as they lost out to Nemo Rangers in an entertaining Premier 1 Minor Football Championship clash at Trabeg yesterday.

Inspired by a high-quality performance from Brian Hayes (1-5), Nemo just about deserved their hard-earned win.

Nemo started well, and a good four-man sweeping move saw them earn a free that Bryan Hayes duly converted.

On the next possession, the Trabeg side scored another quality point, with Bill Twohig splitting the posts.

The Town, under former Cork senior football star Larry Tompkins, had their opportunities to bring the game on parity, but they squandered a couple of chances in front of goal.

To be fair, Nemo were clinical going forward, and when Hayes kicked a superb point in the seventh minute, their lead increased to three points.

Bishopstown were fortunate three minutes later when a thundering Twohig shot came off the crossbar.

Some of the Town kicking in front of goal up to the 15th minute was poor, as they had six wides and had failed to register a score.

Their drought finally ended in the 19th minute when captain Kevin Murphy kicked a monstrous point, and on their next possession Gary Holland executed a point following a free.

The Town’s missed opportunities came back to haunt them in the 23rd minute when Artjoms Petrov picked up a loose ball before billowing the back of the net, extending Nemo’s lead to six points.

Nemo finished the half with a quality point from full-forward Liam Jordan that saw them go in at the break commanding a 1-6 to 0-3 lead.

Conor Yelland of Nemo Rangers gets his handpass off despite the close attentions of Bishopstown’s Harrisson Grant during the Premier 1 Minor Football Championship clash at Trabeg, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

On the balance of play, Nemo were happy with how they took their chances, but Bishopstown’s coaching team will be miffed at how their team actually trailed by six points.

Nemo punished their opponents in the opening minute after the restart with their second goal when Conor Yelland got in behind the Town defence to drill home his opportunist strike.

A minute late,r Bishopstown got a rub of the green when a tame high-ball shot from Gary Holland bounced over the head of Joe Lyons and into the net.

Credit to Bishopstown, they looked far sharper in the second half, and a second goal from Oghran Foley helped reduce the deficit to three points as the teams entered the last quarter.

The closing minutes were tense, but despite the Town throwing the kitchen sink at Nemo, the better-balanced side held out.



Scorers for Nemo Rangers: B Hayes 0-4 (0-2f), A Petrov 1-0, C Yelland 1-0, L Hayes 0-2 B Twohig, L Jordan, N O Se, E Kelly (0-1 each).

Bishopstown: G Holland 1-5 (0-2f), O Foley 1-1 K Murphy 0-1.

Nemo Rangers: J Lyons; S Mulcahy, C O’Neill, L Hayes; B Twohig, D Quinn, N O’Shea; C Molloy, E Kelly; L Dunford, B Hayes, C Yelland; L Healy, L Jordan, A Petrov.

Bishopstown: S Cronin; D Murphy, M Sheridan, G Harrison; O Foley, D O’Donovan, K Murphy; S Sheridan, K Murphy; D Cuthbert, P Casey, M Scally; S McBride, G Holland, C McGrath.

Subs: C Vaughan for C McGrath (39).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).