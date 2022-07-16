Waterford control game to overcome Cobh in Munster Derby

Cobh Ramblers 0

Waterford FC 5

The Munster Derby bragging rights went the way of Waterford following this League Of Ireland First Division clash against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park last night.

As Waterford sharpen up ahead of the business end of the season and their push for promotion, the 2022 league season cannot end soon enough for Ramblers.

Waterford had the first opportunity of the contest in the third minute, through a Shane Griffin free kick which went just over the crossbar.

Cobh threatened moments later when Harlain Mbayo saw his header from a corner kick saved by Waterford goalkeeper Brian Murphy.

The away side went close on the quarter of an hour mark, when Cian Kavanagh blasted over the crossbar with a powerful effort inside the penalty area.

Waterford did take the lead with 17 minutes played on the clock. Junior Quitirna slipped a neat through pass into the path of Kavanagh, who fired a left footed effort beyond the grasp of Cobh goalkeeper Darragh Burke.

The Blues were starting to turn the screw, with Killian Cantwell heading into the side netting from a Griffin set piece.

Things got even better from a Waterford perspective in the 27th minute when they got a second to double their advantage. From a Darragh Power cross across the goalmouth which Burke palmed onto the crossbar, on hand to subsequently tap the ball home from close range was Wassim Aouachria to score his first Blues goal.

Cobh Ramblers' Beineon O'Brien-Whitmarsh gets on the end of a fine cross only to see his effort go wide against Waterford, during their SSE Airtricity League Division 1 clash at St Colman's Park.

It was all one way traffic and Waterford went close again through Kavanagh who headed just inches wide from a Tunmise Sobowale cross.

Overall it was an opening half that Waterford were well in control of and they were in a very commanding position at the break. After what was an initial bright start from Cobh, they still found themselves two goals down at half time.

Waterford got a third goal of the game a few minutes into the second half and in some style. Aouachria netted for his second of the evening with what was a wonderful effort to the top corner of the net from 30 yards out.

Killian Cantwell almost inflicted further damage on Cobh in the 56th minute, when he fired just over the crossbar from the edge of the box. While Shane Griffin went close for the away side on the hour mark.

Waterford made it four through a well taken finish from Callum Stringer who made an instant impact after coming on.

A fifth arrived for Waterford when Quitirna found the top corner following what was a skilful run towards the box.

Next up for Ramblers is another home game next Friday night against Bray Wanderers.

Cobh Ramblers' Beineon O'Brien-Whitmarsh controls the ball as Waterford's Darragh Power closes in, during their SSE Airtricity League Division 1 clash at St Colman's Park.

COBH RAMBLERS: Darragh Burke; Charlie Fleming, Brendan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Conor Drinan, Luke Desmond, Michael McCarthy, Dale Holland, James O’Leary, Harlain Mbayo.

Subs: John Kavanagh for Fleming(18, inj), Darragh O’Sullivan Connell for McCarthy, Jake Hegarty for Holland (both 62), Danny O’Connell for O’Leary, Sean McGrath for O-Brien Whitmarsh (both 81).

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah, Wassim Aouachria, Cian Kavanagh, Tunmise Sobowale, Killian Cantwell, Junior Quitirna.

Subs: Callum Stringer for Griffin (61), Roland Idowu for Aouachria , Owen Oseni for Quitirna (both 70), Dean Larkin for En-Neyah (85).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.