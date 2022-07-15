Fr O’Neill’s in the hunt for big ball county success

Tomorrow, county JBFC final Fr O’Neill’s v Diarmuid O Mathunas, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5pm.

LAST season Fr O’Neill’s finished the year by losing a county final and now they’re back in another ahead of the main business of 2022, even though they’re Poles apart.

The Ballymacoda club in east Cork contributed hugely to a thrilling county senior A hurling decider before losing to a crack Kanturk outfit back in November.

Now, Fr O’Neill’s find themselves chasing more county championship glory, this time in the more humble junior B football grade, but with a good chunk of players involved in both codes.

Hurling is obviously the number one sport in the parish and while football would be considered a distant second, bagging a county would still boost morale before entering the main event.

It's their first final at this level and Fr O’Neill’s are hoping to follow the paths taken by Ballinacurra in 2018 and Castlelyons four years earlier.

They’ve played four games to reach this stage and Fr O’Neill’s have had to dig deep to progress, winning two games by the minimum margin and another by two points.

After opening with a 2-14 to 1-8 victory over Araglen, Fr O’Neill’s were forced to battle to edge past Goleen by 2-8 to 2-6 to earn a quarter-final slot against Kilmeen, scraping through by 0-12 to 0-11, for the right to meet St Oliver Plunketts.

Again, they had just a point to spare, 3-9 to 1-14, with Billy Dunne’s pair of goals critical as was the other from Paudie McMahon, who chipped in with 1-3 while keeper Dave O’Reilly produced two very good saves to thwart their opponents.

The hurling connection is strengthened by the Millerick clan, Joe and John in the half-back line, for example, Daniel Harrington, Jason Hankard, Kevin O’Sullivan and others.

Diarmuid O Mathunas have been here before, a decade ago, when winning with two goals to spare over Kilmeen in the final and there are links to that team.

Keeper Gavin O’Leary and the Lordans, Barry in defence and Tim up top, represent the connections in a side that played a game less in qualifying, but needed extra-time in their semi-final victory over Garnish.

The Beara representatives led 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time, but O Mathunas ‘won’ the second-half 0-4 to 0-2 to send the game into over-time.

Typically, one team bossed extra-time as the Castletown-Kinneigh outfit landed seven points without response to turn around 0-15 to 0-8 in front.

And despite conceding a goal, O Mathunas cancelled it out with three further points for a 0-18 to 1-8 triumph.

Their progress before that had been smooth and uncomplicated, starting with a 3-23 to 0-7 win over Crosshaven and overcoming St Catherine’s by 2-15 to 0-5.

John O’Callaghan, Conor O’Sullivan and Matthew Draper are other key figures in attack while Kevin O’Donovan and Aaron Draper form a solid midfield partnership in front of Ronan McCarthy and Sean Carroll in the central defensive positions.