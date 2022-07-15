Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 10:30

Fr O’Neill’s in the hunt for big ball county success

The east Cork club is combining senior A hurling with football as they go in search of an historic victory
Fr O’Neill’s in the hunt for big ball county success

Billy Dunne's two goals helped Fr O'Neill's reach the county junior B football final. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mark Woods

Tomorrow, county JBFC final Fr O’Neill’s v Diarmuid O Mathunas, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5pm.

LAST season Fr O’Neill’s finished the year by losing a county final and now they’re back in another ahead of the main business of 2022, even though they’re Poles apart.

The Ballymacoda club in east Cork contributed hugely to a thrilling county senior A hurling decider before losing to a crack Kanturk outfit back in November.

Now, Fr O’Neill’s find themselves chasing more county championship glory, this time in the more humble junior B football grade, but with a good chunk of players involved in both codes.

Hurling is obviously the number one sport in the parish and while football would be considered a distant second, bagging a county would still boost morale before entering the main event.

It's their first final at this level and Fr O’Neill’s are hoping to follow the paths taken by Ballinacurra in 2018 and Castlelyons four years earlier.

They’ve played four games to reach this stage and Fr O’Neill’s have had to dig deep to progress, winning two games by the minimum margin and another by two points.

After opening with a 2-14 to 1-8 victory over Araglen, Fr O’Neill’s were forced to battle to edge past Goleen by 2-8 to 2-6 to earn a quarter-final slot against Kilmeen, scraping through by 0-12 to 0-11, for the right to meet St Oliver Plunketts.

Again, they had just a point to spare, 3-9 to 1-14, with Billy Dunne’s pair of goals critical as was the other from Paudie McMahon, who chipped in with 1-3 while keeper Dave O’Reilly produced two very good saves to thwart their opponents.

The hurling connection is strengthened by the Millerick clan, Joe and John in the half-back line, for example, Daniel Harrington, Jason Hankard, Kevin O’Sullivan and others.

Diarmuid O Mathunas have been here before, a decade ago, when winning with two goals to spare over Kilmeen in the final and there are links to that team.

Keeper Gavin O’Leary and the Lordans, Barry in defence and Tim up top, represent the connections in a side that played a game less in qualifying, but needed extra-time in their semi-final victory over Garnish.

The Beara representatives led 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time, but O Mathunas ‘won’ the second-half 0-4 to 0-2 to send the game into over-time.

Typically, one team bossed extra-time as the Castletown-Kinneigh outfit landed seven points without response to turn around 0-15 to 0-8 in front.

And despite conceding a goal, O Mathunas cancelled it out with three further points for a 0-18 to 1-8 triumph.

Their progress before that had been smooth and uncomplicated, starting with a 3-23 to 0-7 win over Crosshaven and overcoming St Catherine’s by 2-15 to 0-5.

John O’Callaghan, Conor O’Sullivan and Matthew Draper are other key figures in attack while Kevin O’Donovan and Aaron Draper form a solid midfield partnership in front of Ronan McCarthy and Sean Carroll in the central defensive positions.

More in this section

Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final
Rower Paul O'Donovan wins gold at the World Cup  Rower Paul O'Donovan wins gold at the World Cup 
A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer
cork gaa
<p>Nemo Rangers, Seandún Junior A Hurling League Champions 2022</p>

Nemo Rangers crowned junior A hurling league champions with a big win over Passage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more