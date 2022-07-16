Confidence high that Cork camogie teams couldreach both All-Ireland finals

IT'S Cork, Galway, Derry, and Meath in the last four of the All-Ireland Intermediate championship after the latter two defeated Dublin and Kerry respectively last weekend.

Both winning scores were impressive, a 1-23 to 1-10 defeat of Dublin and a 2-17 to 1-7 trouncing of Kerry.

With Cork and Galway having topped their groups they’ll be kept apart for the semi-final.

Cork have already defeated Meath in their group qualifier, 1-12 to 0-11 and suffered a three-point defeat to Derry in Owenbeg where, by all accounts, they were disappointed with their performance.

So, confidence is high that Cork could reach an All-Ireland final, but all four teams need to bring their A game to the semis as all four will believe they can get to Croke Park.

The availability of Ashling Thompson hung in the balance on Wednesday night after being called to a hearing with no decision advised on the night.

Cork’s management will attend this weekend’s quarter finals in Semple Stadium with an open interest as an open draw will determine the semi-finalists and so Cork could get Kilkenny, Waterford, Dublin, or Limerick depending on who advances.

Both games are live on RTÉ.

Waterford and Limerick face off at 3.15pm with Dublin and Kilkenny at 5.30pm.

The last time Dublin and Kilkenny met was May, in the Leinster final at MW Hire O’Moore Park.

Kilkenny won well. They got a fast start and Dublin were chasing the game from there. But they never stopped trying.

Cork's Saoirse McCarthy solos away from Waterford's Mairead O'Brien. Picture: Noel Browne

Perhaps it was that attitude wrote Niall Scully during the week that brought them to the quarter final. Dublin were out the following week after that Leinster final defeat in the opening round of the All-Ireland series to Waterford.

They defeated the Munster side who now face Limerick by two points, and it certainly boosted morale.

"We felt we underperformed against Kilkenny that day," said manager Adrian O’Sullivan.

"We didn’t do ourselves justice. We’ll see how much we have improved since."

Kilkenny will go in as hot favourites having just been pipped by Galway for the first-place group spot.

The Dubs concluded their group with a great second half performance against Wexford which saw them push Tipperary out on scoring difference. Kilkenny should advance here though despite Dublin’s best efforts.

Waterford will be expected to overcome Limerick. Waterford are into a fifth All-Ireland championship quarter-final in a row and need to advance to be viewed as a top county.

There’s every chance Cork will meet Waterford in the semi leaving Kilkenny and Galway to do trojan battle again after only drawing two weeks ago in their final group meeting.

But we’ll know all of that this evening, assuming the draw is made after the final whistle.

It's a big boost for Limerick's young side that they’ve reached the quarters.

After two horrendous results in their opening two games where they lost by a combined total of thirty-one points, they turned it around.

It was always going to be that way though wasn’t it. Galway and Kilkenny would win all their games and the battle for third spot was going to be between the remaining four teams.

To be fair to Limerick they won their next three and easily qualified ahead of Antrim, Down and Offaly.

It's a big weekend for new sponsors Glen Dimplex. Rowena Rodrigues, Group Head of External Relations, and Engagement at Glen Dimplex attended the quarter final launch earlier this week.

"As proud sponsors of the camogie association All-Ireland championships, Glen Dimplex is delighted to show our support for the quarter finals, in what is set to be an exciting double header in Semple Stadium.

"We are delighted to be involved with the championships and would like to congratulate all the players and teams who competed over the last six weeks.”

It’s a bit surreal to realise that we are just three weeks away from the All-Ireland camogie finals.

We’ll keep out fingers crossed that we’ll have two teams there on the day.

August 7th will be an extra special day as the winning Cork teams of 1995 and 1997 are invited to a lunch in Croke Park to celebrate their Jubilee anniversary.