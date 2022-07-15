Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 08:27

Nemo Rangers crowned junior A hurling league champions with a big win over Passage

Nemo Rangers crowned junior A hurling league champions with a big win over Passage

Nemo Rangers, Seandún Junior A Hurling League Champions 2022

John Leonard

Nemo Rangers 1-22

Passage 1-13

NEMO RANGERS were crowned Seandún Junior A Hurling League champions as they defeated Passage in a one-sided decider at Ballinlough recently

While the Trabeg side were on top for lengthy stages, solid defensive work on their part prevented Passage from creating two goal-scoring opportunities in the opening half. 

A late goal from a free by Niall McCarthy, followed by a point from play by Mark Howard in stoppage time, left nine points between the sides at the finish.

Both sides had two points on the board before Nemo Rangers took a grip on proceedings with four unanswered points including a free by Jack Coogan. 

Luke Hanlon replied with a pointed free for Passage midway through the opening half.

Passage were pinned back for most of the second quarter as the Trabeg side slotted over four points from play, followed by a second pointed free by Coogan.

Both sides scored three points apiece approaching the interval as the half-time scoreline read 0-14 to 0-6 in favour of Nemo Rangers.

The Trabeg side had Passage on the back foot following the restart as Conor Horgan tagged on a point from play in the 34th minute. 

Seandún Chairman Michael Higgins presents the Seandún Junior A Hurling League Trophy to Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan
Seandún Chairman Michael Higgins presents the Seandún Junior A Hurling League Trophy to Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan

Two minutes later, Nemo Rangers were awarded a penalty from which Alan O’Donovan drilled home the game’s opening goal to stretch the margin to 12 points.

Passage’s first score of the second half came courtesy of a point from play by Graham Carroll and this was followed by points for Nemo Rangers in quick succession by Eric Dilloughrey and Horgan.

With the game effectively over as a contest, Passage to their credit refused to give up without a struggle as they outscored the Trabeg side by 1-6 to 0-5 in the final quarter.

Scorers: Nemo Rangers: K O’Donovan 0-10; A O’Donovan 1-1 (1-0 pen); J Coogan 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 65); C Horgan 0-3; B Cripps, E Dilloughrey, R Dalton, G Barrett 0-1 each.

Passage: N McCarthy 1-4 (1-1f); L Hanlon 0-4f; G Carroll 0-2; S Howard, T O’Neill, M Howard 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: E Greene; S O’Dwyer, C O’Donovan, J Cowhig; P Morgan, A O'Donovan, S Cronin; B Cripps, E Dilloughrey; J Coogan, S Martin, K O’Donovan; C Horgan, R Dalton, C Kiely.

Subs: S Joyce for Martin (h/t); B Murphy for Cowhig (38); M Cronin for Dalton (41); G Barrett for Coogan (53); W Morgan for Cripps (58); P O’Dwyer for Kiely (60+).

Passage: A Long; J Nolan, K O'Flynn, T Harrington; R Carroll, R Harrington, J Kind; G Carroll, J Lavery; J Byrnes, L Hanlon, S Howard; T O’Neill, N McCarthy, C Coughlan.

Subs: J McCarthy for Byrnes (20, inj); M Howard for Lavery (32, inj).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Bishopstown).

More in this section

Rower Paul O'Donovan wins gold at the World Cup  Rower Paul O'Donovan wins gold at the World Cup 
A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer
Avondhu to meet UCC while MTU take on Imokilly Avondhu to meet UCC while MTU take on Imokilly
#cork gaa
<p>Newmarket, winners of the Twohig's SuperValu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League title. Picture John Tarrant</p>

Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more