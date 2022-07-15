Nemo Rangers crowned junior A hurling league champions with a big win over Passage

Nemo Rangers 1-22

Passage 1-13

NEMO RANGERS were crowned Seandún Junior A Hurling League champions as they defeated Passage in a one-sided decider at Ballinlough recently

While the Trabeg side were on top for lengthy stages, solid defensive work on their part prevented Passage from creating two goal-scoring opportunities in the opening half.

A late goal from a free by Niall McCarthy, followed by a point from play by Mark Howard in stoppage time, left nine points between the sides at the finish.

Both sides had two points on the board before Nemo Rangers took a grip on proceedings with four unanswered points including a free by Jack Coogan.

Luke Hanlon replied with a pointed free for Passage midway through the opening half.

Passage were pinned back for most of the second quarter as the Trabeg side slotted over four points from play, followed by a second pointed free by Coogan.

Both sides scored three points apiece approaching the interval as the half-time scoreline read 0-14 to 0-6 in favour of Nemo Rangers.

The Trabeg side had Passage on the back foot following the restart as Conor Horgan tagged on a point from play in the 34th minute.

Seandún Chairman Michael Higgins presents the Seandún Junior A Hurling League Trophy to Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan

Two minutes later, Nemo Rangers were awarded a penalty from which Alan O’Donovan drilled home the game’s opening goal to stretch the margin to 12 points.

Passage’s first score of the second half came courtesy of a point from play by Graham Carroll and this was followed by points for Nemo Rangers in quick succession by Eric Dilloughrey and Horgan.

With the game effectively over as a contest, Passage to their credit refused to give up without a struggle as they outscored the Trabeg side by 1-6 to 0-5 in the final quarter.

Scorers: Nemo Rangers: K O’Donovan 0-10; A O’Donovan 1-1 (1-0 pen); J Coogan 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 65); C Horgan 0-3; B Cripps, E Dilloughrey, R Dalton, G Barrett 0-1 each.

Passage: N McCarthy 1-4 (1-1f); L Hanlon 0-4f; G Carroll 0-2; S Howard, T O’Neill, M Howard 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: E Greene; S O’Dwyer, C O’Donovan, J Cowhig; P Morgan, A O'Donovan, S Cronin; B Cripps, E Dilloughrey; J Coogan, S Martin, K O’Donovan; C Horgan, R Dalton, C Kiely.

Subs: S Joyce for Martin (h/t); B Murphy for Cowhig (38); M Cronin for Dalton (41); G Barrett for Coogan (53); W Morgan for Cripps (58); P O’Dwyer for Kiely (60+).

Passage: A Long; J Nolan, K O'Flynn, T Harrington; R Carroll, R Harrington, J Kind; G Carroll, J Lavery; J Byrnes, L Hanlon, S Howard; T O’Neill, N McCarthy, C Coughlan.

Subs: J McCarthy for Byrnes (20, inj); M Howard for Lavery (32, inj).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Bishopstown).