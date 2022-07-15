Ballyphehane’s county win was a long time coming says Buckle

BALLYPHEHANE GAA can finally dine at the top table on savouring a sweet county football title, previous disappointments were consigned as a distant memory as Ballyphehane cemented their name as the best in the Junior C grade for the first time following a victory over Freemount.

The city side brought great energy and passion to their game, operating a fast and fluent brand of football, excellent fielding and swift combined play that earned a reward with excellent scores.

At the full time whistle, unassuming manager Steven Buckle was at the receiving end of major plaudits from players on fulfilling an ambition to capture a county title.

“We’re delighted to win, its been a long time coming, disappointment surfaced over the past decade but all involved put in a massive effort in recent weeks and we’re just thrilled to secure a county title”, he said.

Ballyphehane can vouch of a proud history in football, the club registered in 1957 under the title of Fr. Matthews.

The club's home is The Green based on the Tramore Road, provided by Cork Corporation and the County Board.

The very first strip worn by Fr. Mathew’s was all white, later the blue hoop was added and the name changed to Ballyphehane.

Some great players began their careers on the Green, progressing to become household names such as Charlie McCarthy, Gerald McCarthy, Colin Corkery, Declan O’Mahony and Robert O’Mahony.

Three years ago, Ballyphehane reached the decider only to incur a defeat to Duhallow side St. Johns.

“We froze on the day, subsequently, we got in a few new faces, the team is ever improving and that became evident as the current season progressed”, he said.

Enroute to the 2022 decider, a depleted Ballyphehane ran Freemount close in the early round but recovered to easily account for both Ballinure and Lismire.

“Freemount are a fantastic team, they defeated us by two points in May, we were aware of their capabilities but for the final, we had extra bodies, enjoyed dominance and finished strongly”, said Buckle.

As a result of county triumph, plenty of positives for Ballyphehane to stew on with new targets presented.

“We’re not done yet, the team is too talented to just stop now, our immediate attention is on the city championship over the coming weeks.

"Next season, there is the Cork County Junior B grade, that involves a number of strong teams but on the day, Ballyphehane are capable of matching any opponent”, said Buckle.

“County success is terrific for the area, Ballyphehane is a small club run by committed people. The win holds the possibility of attracting new players and the possibility of setting up an underage structure”, he said.

Buckle acknowledged the huge collective effort on his side sweeping to a richly deserved victory to gain a first time victory.

“The club deserves a county, we were in the final in 2019, heartbreak on the day but we used that defeat as a motivating tool on keeping playing football. In the previous decide, we froze on the day, we got in a few new faces and Ballyphehane have turned the corner."