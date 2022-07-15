All-Ireland final week something special for fans

WHAT a great week for both counties, but a huge week for players and management and teams.

Nerves and tension excitement, people looking for tickets, telling you how to play, how not to play, tell you you are going to win it easily but also saying you will have your work cut out to win it.

Rumours of injuries, especially in the top class players, and also that training is not going so well, as well as hearing that "they are flying it in training" - that it is savage training, they are cutting lumps out of each other in the in-house games, and then of course everyone picking their team.

That is all part and parcel of the week of an All-Ireland final, and of course not one bit of that matters - all that matters is how you are going to be when the ball is thrown in, and there is nothing much you can do about it till then.

Everyone to have the right focus.

I met Brian Cody for the first and last time twenty three years ago when we played Kilkenny in an All Ireland semi-final.

His personality was the same then as it is now. I must say he has never changed his attitude in all those years.

He just gets on with what he has to do in managing his team.

Manager Brian Cody during the Kilkenny GAA Pre All-Ireland Final press event at Langton House Hotel in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

No media hugging from this man, or no hugging, end of story. A complete hurling man, but above all an outstanding Kilkenny man. All that matters to him is that Kilkenny are in All Irelands and winning them.

And win or loose on Sunday you will not see or hear anything about Brian Cody until maybe next February when more than likely he will be announced as the Kilkenny manager again, and that is the way he has done it for the last twenty-three years.

You have to say he is the most successful manager of all time in the GAA.

No shouting from the rooftops here about what he has done or what he has not done. Just a private man that keeps his life that way.

I also happen to know John Kiely as he was a member of the Garryspillane team that I managed some years ago.

I have to say back then he was a man I could see becoming a manager one day.

He was a great leader in the dressing room and had a lot of intelligence about him.

He was a very grounded person then and always knew what he wanted, but also had a presence which is very important for any leader.

John is a real down to earth fellow. Limerick to the core, and why wouldn't he, living on the Tipperary border.

He has brought his team to the top of the tree and like Cody he believes in the team ethic at all times, and also discipline both on and off the field. So you see, although they come from different eras they have the same principles - maybe both being teachers has something to do with that.

To the game itself, this is a game both teams have been waiting for, for the last three years, when Kilkenny beat Limerick in the All-Ireland semi final.

Limerick are still hurting from that, and out for revenge ever since. They are getting their chance here.

But I also know that Kilkenny are a bit hurt as well, because they got no credit from anyone that day and especially Limerick, when they beat them.

A lot of talk about a 65 that should have been given to Limerick, and was not. So this is the game to sort this out once and for all. Limerick have been the top team, and are going for three in a row.

Isn't that what Kilkenny love?

And as proved against Clare, they love being underdogs, because deep in their own mind they never would class themselves as such.

I do not know the teams at the time of writing, but I wouldn't expect too many changes from semi-finals.

Will Cian Lynch start for Limerick? Will Walter Walsh start for Kilkenny? Who will pick up Aaron Guillane?

Who will pick up T.J. Reid? These are questions that are very important and maybe could hinge on the winning or loosing of the game.

This will be a real physical battle with no one standing back, and referee Colm Lyons will have to be on top of his game in this his first All-Ireland. No better teams to take advantage if he is not. Limerick had the tougher semi final - lucky enough to get over Galway, whereas Kilkenny had their semi final wrapped up after twenty minutes.

I can assure you there will be nothing wrapped up here, maybe even after seventy minutes.

Limerick are champions. That may stand to them, with all the experience.

Kilkenny are the hungry animal here, and a hungry animal can be very dangerous.

Hope this is a great All-Ireland final.

We need it.