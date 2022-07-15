City win over Galway would be a massive boost in race for title

WHILE there’s still plenty of games left in the season, tonight’s game for Colin Healy's Cork City is a huge game.

It’s a top of the table clash against Galway and to win and widen the gap further, would be key in their bid for promotion and the league title.

Healy’s side are a point ahead with a game in hand heading into tonight’s game, a gap which John Caulfield will not want to be widened, even at this stage of the season.

“It’s a massive game in terms of not allowing the gap between us and Galway to get tighter,” said Healy.

“Galway have been up here at the top with us all season. They’ve played great all season and they are a great side but I am confident we can get the three points tonight at the ‘Cross and remain on top.

"In saying that, tonight’s result won’t determine how the league will finish either, there are still plenty of games to go but it would certainly be nice to win, and in particular for our fantastic supporters.

“With the aim of making it back up premier, It would be nice to widen the gap but it will be a difficult task.

"We will take one game at a time but for now all the focus is on doing well tonight, put on a good performance for ourselves and the fans and get three points.”

A huge crowd is expected tonight.

"The last time the sides met at the ‘Cross there were over 4,000 supporters there and I expect an even bigger crowd tonight.

"While there’s still plenty to play for, a win for us will be a massive confidence boost.”

A huge plus for Healy is that he has a fully fit squad to choose from apart from Alec Byrne.

“It’s always great to have a full squad available, obviously apart from Alec Byrne who’s still injured we have everyone available.

Cork City's Louis Britton and Stoke City's Connor Taylor, compete in the air during their friendly match at Turner's Cross.

"We also have new signing Louis Britton available which is a great bonus. Competition for places is high which is brilliant as it raises the intensity of training sessions.

"New faces in the dressing rooms keep players on their toes and that’s also a good thing.

"We now have plenty of options off the bench for positions all over the park which is great.

“The game against Stoke was great for us as we were able to get lads game time, and great to see Gordon Walker back and play minutes.

"Apart from the Stoke game , the lads have trained well again all week and are now rating to go tonight.

"These are the games the lads want to play in. Two top sides in the league going at it head to head.

"We had a great win up there and I hope we can do the same again tonight in front of a home crowd.

“Fans have been brilliant this year. They are enjoying what they see so far this season and that's great for us.

"When the players go on the pitch they give it everything and that’s all we can ask for.“

A win each for the sides against each other this season, so tonight will be bragging rights for who can get that second and important win and push on for the remainder of the season.

A bonus tonight is to have Dylan McGlade back in the squad.

The last time he played against the same opposition was when he picked up an injury and while he missed most of that game, he had been a threat and I hope he can have the same effect tonight.

There is a slight more pressure on John Caulfield's Galway to get three points tonight as they trail City, however I believe if City can remain calm, composed and move the ball quickly as well as winning their individual physical battle, they can widen the gap even further at the top.

Tonight makes for an interesting game of football with the leagues two top sides going head to head.

While the result won’t dictate who will gain promotion back to the top tier of football next season just yet, a win for City will give them huge confidence to push on for the remainder of the season.