Cork City women will look to turn cup performance into good league result

IT'S not just the Cork City men that have an important league fixture against Galway this weekend.

Just under 24 hours after City hopefully claim the win against their counterparts from Connacht that will see them take a huge step closer to securing their return to the League of Ireland Premier Division, Danny Murphy’s women's side will be hoping to do likewise when the two clubs meet in the Women’s National League.

Admittedly, it’s not quite as significant as the men’s game given that there isn’t a league title and an automatic promotion place on the line but for Murphy and his players it does provide them with another opportunity to show the progress that they have made in recent weeks.

The progress that they have made under their new boss and the hard work that they are doing on the training ground was abundantly clear in City’s last outing as they demolished non-league Donegal side Bonagee United 7-0.

“Can we build on what we did last week against Athlone?” queried Murphy in the matchday programme released on Cork City’s official website.

He would have been pleased with the seven goals scored of course - particularly Laura Shine’s finish on her long-awaited return to action - but the clean sheet was arguably more significant.

City’s season has been plagued with the concession of poor goals - often in the opening minutes of games which gave them a mountain to climb - but they have now conceded just two goals in their last three matches following the shut-out against Bonagee.

“Defensively I thought we were very strong, we worked really hard, we did all the right things that we’d worked on in training,” continued Murphy in his notes.

“In the final third we need to be a bit more productive, and be willing to get more bodies forward.

“We had a lot of possession and a lot of really good hold-up play in the final third.

Ellie O'Brien, Cork City WFC, Kaneshia McKinney, Bonagee Utd.

"We rushed things a little bit, but I’ve said to the players that’s on me, because I’ve encouraged them to be aggressive, to win the ball back quickly.

“But now we need to work on that little bit of composure and time when the ball is won back.

“We’d all love a Cup run. The club was in the final not so long ago and that’s the kind of experience that we want to keep bringing back to the club and the fans.”

That good performance away to Athlone - although it did end in a 1-0 loss - in their last league match and then the win against United will give them hope that they can enjoy a good run in the FAI Women’s Cup as they drew the Town in the quarter-finals.

The tie will be played at the Athlone Town Stadium on the week ending August 7th with official confirmation of the day and time to be confirmed in due course.

Elsewhere, the tie of the round is Shelbourne vs Peamount United with the other draws seeing Bohemians take on Sligo Rovers, while current Cup holders Wexford Youths come up against DLR Waves.

But before that last-eight clash, City have three league fixtures to contest starting with Galway, who were beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the cup after extra time, at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday evening (kick-off 6 pm) where they will be hoping to produce another improved performance.