Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 12:17

Cork City women will look to turn cup performance into good league result

Cork City women will look to turn cup performance into good league result

Aobhin Donnelly, Cork City WFC, Caitlin Hume and Amy Thompson, Bonagee Utd.

Andrew Horgan

IT'S not just the Cork City men that have an important league fixture against Galway this weekend.

Just under 24 hours after City hopefully claim the win against their counterparts from Connacht that will see them take a huge step closer to securing their return to the League of Ireland Premier Division, Danny Murphy’s women's side will be hoping to do likewise when the two clubs meet in the Women’s National League.

Admittedly, it’s not quite as significant as the men’s game given that there isn’t a league title and an automatic promotion place on the line but for Murphy and his players it does provide them with another opportunity to show the progress that they have made in recent weeks.

The progress that they have made under their new boss and the hard work that they are doing on the training ground was abundantly clear in City’s last outing as they demolished non-league Donegal side Bonagee United 7-0.

“Can we build on what we did last week against Athlone?” queried Murphy in the matchday programme released on Cork City’s official website.

He would have been pleased with the seven goals scored of course - particularly Laura Shine’s finish on her long-awaited return to action - but the clean sheet was arguably more significant.

City’s season has been plagued with the concession of poor goals - often in the opening minutes of games which gave them a mountain to climb - but they have now conceded just two goals in their last three matches following the shut-out against Bonagee.

“Defensively I thought we were very strong, we worked really hard, we did all the right things that we’d worked on in training,” continued Murphy in his notes.

“In the final third we need to be a bit more productive, and be willing to get more bodies forward.

“We had a lot of possession and a lot of really good hold-up play in the final third.

Ellie O'Brien, Cork City WFC, Kaneshia McKinney, Bonagee Utd.
Ellie O'Brien, Cork City WFC, Kaneshia McKinney, Bonagee Utd.

"We rushed things a little bit, but I’ve said to the players that’s on me, because I’ve encouraged them to be aggressive, to win the ball back quickly.

“But now we need to work on that little bit of composure and time when the ball is won back.

“We’d all love a Cup run. The club was in the final not so long ago and that’s the kind of experience that we want to keep bringing back to the club and the fans.” 

That good performance away to Athlone - although it did end in a 1-0 loss - in their last league match and then the win against United will give them hope that they can enjoy a good run in the FAI Women’s Cup as they drew the Town in the quarter-finals.

The tie will be played at the Athlone Town Stadium on the week ending August 7th with official confirmation of the day and time to be confirmed in due course.

Elsewhere, the tie of the round is Shelbourne vs Peamount United with the other draws seeing Bohemians take on Sligo Rovers, while current Cup holders Wexford Youths come up against DLR Waves.

But before that last-eight clash, City have three league fixtures to contest starting with Galway, who were beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the cup after extra time, at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday evening (kick-off 6 pm) where they will be hoping to produce another improved performance.

More in this section

Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final
Rower Paul O'Donovan wins gold at the World Cup  Rower Paul O'Donovan wins gold at the World Cup 
A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer
cork soccer
<p>Nemo Rangers, Seandún Junior A Hurling League Champions 2022</p>

Nemo Rangers crowned junior A hurling league champions with a big win over Passage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more