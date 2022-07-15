Minor championships up and running as Valleys bid for revenge on Douglas

TONIGHT sees the Rebel Óg minor championship get underway with games taking place across the county.

Between the Premier and regional competitions, more than 80 clubs will be taking part in the football championship this weekend and a similar number in the hurling which starts next week.

In general, games will be on Friday nights in the minor championships, unless the clubs involved look to change for a particular reason in advance.

In the Premier 1 competition, all four ties are interesting clashes with last year's U16 finalists clashing at Brinny. In that decider last year Douglas came out on top and no doubt Valley Rovers will be out for a bit of revenge as they move up an age level tonight.

It's also important to get off to a winning start as a loss in your first game can put teams under pressure to qualify out of the groups of four. Also in their group are Mallow and Bantry Blues, with all four sides capable of being in the top two to qualify for the semi-finals.

Douglas and Valley Rovers will be favourites to come through, but both will know a loss tonight will make that task a little bit more difficult.

In the other group, Glanmire are at home to Ballincollig, with this one moved to Riverstown instead of Sallybrook. The home side will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss to Nemo Rangers in the league shield final, but won't have it easy against Ballincollig.

Bishopstown will be expected to be one of the sides to emerge from this group, having won the league recently, as they head to Trabeg to take on Nemo.

They won the Premier 2 U16 championship last year and moved up a grade this season and so far it has gone well for them. They will be looking to get their championship off to a good start but you don't come away from the home of Nemo with the points easily at any age grade.

Add in the fact that Nemo will also be high in confidence after their win the league shield decider and even though the Town will be slight favourites they are more than capable of causing an upset.

In the Premier 2 competition, Aghada will be hoping home advantage tells against Carrigaline while the Barrs and Kilshannig will be expected to start with away wins.

FIXTURES

TONIGHT

All game at 7pm unless otherwise stated and first named teams at home

Premier 1 MFC: Valley Rovers v Douglas; Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown; Glanmire v Ballincollig, (7.30pm Riverstown); Mallow v Bantry Blues.

Premier 2 MFC: Aghada v Carrigaline; Na Piarsaigh v St Finbarr's; Bandon v Kilshannig.

North Region Division 1 FC: Duarigle Gaels v Buttevant.

North Region Division 2 FC: Wolfe Tones v Croke Rovers; St Peters v Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels.

North Region Division 3 FC: Sliabh Luachra Gaels v Doneraile; St Kevins v BK Plunketts; Ballycastle Gaels v Newmarket; Kildorrery v Dromtarriffe.

East Region Division 1 FC: Erin's Own v St Colmcilles; Carrigtwohill v Killeagh; Glenville v St Nicholas; St Catherines v Midleton.

East Region Division 1 FC: Cobh v Youghal; Bride Rovers v Fr O'Neill's; Kiltha Óg v St Colman's; Mayfield v Lisgoold.

West Region Division 1 FC: Caha Óg v Sam Maguires; Clonakilty v St Colums (7.30pm).

West Region Division 2 FC: Ahan Gaels v Ilen Rovers; Kilmichael v Castlehaven; Newcestown v Owen Gaels.

West Region Division 3 FC: Ballingeary v Canovee (7.30pm); Castletownbere v Urhan; Clann nan Gael v Dunmanus Rovers; Gabriel Rangers v St James; Uibh Laoire v Tadhg MacCarthaigh.

Mid-South Region Division 1: Aghabullogue v Kinsale; Donoughmore v Éire Óg; Ballinora v Inniscarra.

Mid-South Region Division 2: Whitechurch v Blarney; Kilmurry v Ballinhassig, Sliabh Rua v Passage.

Mid-South Region Division 3: Brian Dillons v St Vincent's; Castlelyons v Lee Gaels; Tracton v Ballygarvan.