Avondhu to meet UCC while MTU take on Imokilly

Cork County Board has confirmed the pairings for the semi-finals of the divisions and colleges section of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC.

With Avondhu having come through a section featuring themselves, Carbery, Carrigdhoun, Duhallow and Muskerry, they now join Imokilly and third-level colleges UCC and MTU Cork for a place in the quarter-finals of the championship proper.

Both semi-finals take place on Wednesday, August 17, with Imokilly - who made the quarter-finals last year, losing out to Glen Rovers - up against MTU while UCC do battle with Avondhu. The final will then be held on the following Sunday, August 21.

Meanwhile, redemption awaits for one of the last two beaten finalists in the Co-op SuperStores Cork JBHC as Freemount clash with Randal Óg in tomorrow’s decider in Páirc Uí Rinn (3pm).

While the history books will show that Freemount lost to Araglen by a point in the 2020 final and Randals fell short against Belgooly in the 2021 edition, but those games were just under four months apart.

Initially, it looked as if the impact of Covid-19 would result in the cancellation of the 2020 junior B championships but push-back from clubs – led by Freemount – saw them run off quickly, with the final taking place on August 15, 2021.

Then, by December 11, the 2021 edition had been wrapped up, with Randals’ disappointment tempered somewhat by the fact that it was the only one of the three county finals they played last year that they lost – they completed a football double, winning both the county-wide (limited to clubs who don’t play at a higher grade) and inter-divisional junior B championships.

Now, 48 weeks after the 2020 final and 31 since the 2021 one, the clubs meet with silverware on the line and it’s the third straight campaign for them to clash. Just over a year ago, Freemount won by 1-18 to 0-12 in the first round of the 2020 championship, while Randals triumphed on a 0-16 to 0-5 scoreline in the 2021 semi-final in November.

This year, Randals’ campaign began against O’Donovan Rossa on May 21 and, while they lost that by 1-14 to 0-14, they have regrouped well. Laochra Óg were seen off in the losers’ round and then they proved too strong for Lough Rovers at the quarter-final stage.

That brought them to a semi-final tie against Ballyclough a fortnight ago and – wearing their black alternative jerseys – they came out on the right side of a 1-24 to 1-15 scoreline in Ovens.

Pádraig O’Sullivan’s early goal set them on their way as they led by 1-9 to 0-5 in the first half and, while Ballyclough responded well, Randals’ supremacy was never in doubt, with free-taker Seán Daly finishing with eight points while Séadhna Crowley had four and Donnacha Collins three.

With the way the semi-finals panned out, there was the possibility of an all-West Cork clash between Randals and Gabriel Rangers, but Freemount’s 1-18 to 0-12 win over Gabriels in Donoughmore put paid to that idea.

The beaten 2020 finalists – losing out to Araglen – received a walkover from Bantry Blues before despatching Rathpeacon to reach the last four. Against Gabriels, they fared well against the wind in the first half, with Jason Ballintyne’s fifth-minute goal helping to ensure that they retired with a 1-7 to 0-9 interval lead.

Páidí Collins’ dead-ball accuracy – he had nine points in total – ensured that they were able to pull clear in the second half, while Seán Feehan was also an attacking threat, ending with five to his name. In between the semi and the final, Freemount had the Bons Secours Hospital Cork JCFC final, but unfortunately for them they lost out to Ballyphehane in Mallow.