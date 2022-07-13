Heartbreak for Cork in U16 All-Ireland final

Dublin 4-12

Cork 3-9

After extra-time

THERE was heartbreak for Cork as they lost out after extra-time to Dublin in the All-Ireland U16 A ladies football championship final at Cahir.

Despite the best efforts of the likes of Deirdre Cronin, Niamh O’Sullivan and Brianna Smith the Rebels fell just short.

Dublin got off to the perfect start when they found the back of the net after just 10 seconds.

The ball was played forward from the throw-in and Joyce blasted past the Cork keeper, Molly Murphy, to put them in front.

Cork could have had a goal of their own when Cronin’s effort was well saved by Siobhan Cassidy-Fagan, before the same played pointed from a free, to make it 1-0 to 0-1 after five minutes.

Cronin raised another white flag from a free to put one between the sides and she got her third and Cork’s third to level it with eight minutes played.

But Cork were dealt another blow when Dublin got their second goal of the half, this time Joyce turning provider as she played Lucy Ahern in for another green flag, all of this coming in the first nine minutes.

Cork's Alice Buckley rises up over team mate Amy O'Riordan and Dublin's Tessa Lambe during the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship U16 'A' Final in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Credit Diarmuid Brennan.

Eimear Kehoe raised a white flag for Dublin before Cork replied with a goal of their own. Cronin played a great ball to Niamh O’Sullivan to make it 1-3 to 2-1, with 17 minutes gone.

Dublin failed to score for the rest of the half, but it wasn’t through lack of effort with Joyce and Kate O’Toole both hitting the post.

With five minutes to half-time Meabh McGoldrick got Cork’s fourth point to see them level at the break, 2-1 to 1-4.

Brianna Smith put Cork in front, with Amy Sheppard and Aoibhinn O’Neill putting them further ahead, before Dublin came roaring back.

Two from Siobhan Birnie, followed by a white flag from Kehoe had the side level again. With 57 minutes gone it looked like Dublin had it won when Izzy Dowling got their third goal, to make it 3-4 to 1-7, but the drama wasn’t over yet.

A minute later Cork were awarded a penalty when Grace Cronin was fouled and Aoibhe Daly coolly slotted home.

Cronin pointed from a free for Cork and with time running out it looked as if the Rebels had it won, but Ellen Leddy Doyle got a late chance to equalise from a free and she withstood the pressure to take it to extra-time as it ended 3-5 to 2-8 after normal time.

Dublin started extra-time much the brighter with Joyce putting then back in front and two from Dowling increased their lead. Ellen Leddy Doyle raised a white flag to put four between the sides, before Eabha O’Donovan replied for Cork and by half-time in extra time it was 3-10 to 2-9.

Dublin's Ellen Joyce and Cork's Amy O'Riordan during the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship U16 'A' Final in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Credit Diarmuid Brennan.

Any chance of a Cork comeback were dashed in the 74th minute when Liadan Murphy got Dublin’s fourth goal. But they didn’t go down without a fight when they were awarded another penalty this time for a foul on O’Sullivan, which O’Donovan scored.

But Dublin finished strong to see out the game to take the title after a pulsating tie.

Scorers for Dublin: E Joyce 1-3, L Ahern, L Murphy 1-0 each, I Dowling 1-2, E Kehoe, E Leddy Doyle (1f), E Kearney 0-2 each, S Birnie 0-1.

Cork: N O’Sullivan, A Daly (pen) 1-0 each, E O’Donovan 1-1 (1-0 pen), D Cronin 0-4 (3f), M McGoldrick, B Smith, A Sheppard, A O’Neill 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: S Cassidy-Fagan; L Ahern, Ellen Leddy-Doyle, Ellie Doyle; E Kearney, E Kehoe, E Joyce; S Birnie, A Falvey; K O’Toole, R Nolan, L Conaty; K Rudden, A Robertston, T Lambe.

Subs: L Murphy for K O’Toole (45), A Moran for E Doyle (50), I Dowling for K Rudden (52), E Moran for A Falvey (60), K Rudden for E Moran (72), N Koppel for E Kearney (75), M Moran for L Ahern (78), R Hargan for E Joyce (79).

CORK: M Murphy; A McKennedy, G Cronin, M McRae; A Daly, K Williamson, A O’Riordan; A Fitzgerald, A Buckley; B Smith, A O’Neill, A Sheppard; D Cronin, N O’Sullivan, M McGoldrick.

Subs: J Foskin for A Sheppard (40), K Carey for M McGoldrick (43), S Hurley for A Buckley (59), E O’Donovan for A O’Neill (60). C Murphy for N O’Sullivan (77).

Referee: Paul McCaughey, Westmeath.