Experienced City defender Gilchrist knows all about winning the league

DEFENDER Ally Gilchrist knows what it takes to win the First Division title.

The Cork City player played an integral part in Shelbourne winning the division last season.

Ahead of tonight’s top of the table clash against Galway United, the defender believes that victory would not guarantee promotion but would give the players a lot of belief that they can go onto win the league.

“I’m really looking forward to it. We have a very strong squad now with players coming back from injury, as well as a few new additions to the team. I think all of the lads are relishing the game," Gilchrist said.

“We know how tough a game it is going to be. Galway are a very good side. They have shown that this season.

"I do think they have improved on last year and are a better side this season. They are very strong defensively and have scored a lot of goals.

"The two games between us this year have been very tight. I think that is only natural considering what is at stake on the games.

“Players are a bit on edge before games and that can mean that it does take around 30 minutes for games to settle.

"Second balls are going to be big in the match. It is important we react quickly to things because winning those second balls do have a huge part in who controls the game.

“I wouldn’t say that victory will automatically mean we should go on and win the league.

"I think it would be foolish of us to think that getting the three points means the league is over.

"A win would be a huge boost for us, but a win against Galway at anytime is always going to be a boost.

“I think you saw that when we beat them in the last game. There was a huge buzz in the dressing room after.

"But like I said; I don’t think any players would think that a victory would be job done. There is still a long way to go.

"There are a lot of good teams in the league and every game from here on out, as it has been, will be a tough game.”

Striker Louis Britton could make his league debut for Cork City tonight. Pic: Cork City FC

Louis Britton could make his competitive debut against Galway after his first appearance for the club in last week’s friendly defeat against Stoke City.

Gilchrist has welcomed the addition of the new striker and has seen what Britton is capable of first-hand in training.

“New signings are always a welcomed addition to the team no matter how the side is doing.

"Louis has brought a bit of freshness to training. It’s no surprise that he scored so many goals for Waterford when you see him in training.

"He is a very good finisher. He has obviously joined because he believes we can win the league and hopefully he will score goals that will help us to achieve that.

"I do believe he will be a great signing for us.”