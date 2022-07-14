Seanie’s winning kick was a thing of beauty

CAN we begin at the end, or to be more specific to the penultimate kick out in last Sunday’s All-Ireland football semi final?

The Kerry supporting army, of course very much in the minority were in planning mode.

At least those that used public transport to travel to the capital were. Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Green movement would have been happy, that one of the turf cutting advocates, the Healy Rae’s had traveled by train.

Prior to the expert in time wasting, Evan Comerford placing the ball on the tee for the restart, extra time was in the air and nowadays, you can’t rule out the possibility of penalties!!

Now you get, will we make the train?

In a game that had everything even the new keep ball element, but you could argue it was decided by a modicum of recklessness.

Paul Murphy, a late sub found himself in possession and instead of using the fist to hand pass it on, he used the boot in the direction of David Clifford, who at that stage was marked by Lee Gannon.

Can I request that we pause for a moment and just visualise that Gannon had somehow been able to break the ball away from the tiring Clifford and it ended up in the possession of one of the resurgent Dubs.

It doesn’t bear thinking about.

It that scenario played out, can you imagine the amount of criticism that Murphy would have shipped for not adopting safety first!!

Yes, of course, possession is King but thank God, there was an abundance of Kicking King stuff in evidence.

Sarah Mulvihill of Mayo in action against Emma Cleary and Maire O'Callaghan of Cork during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Cork and Mayo at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Not too sure, when Sean O’Shea first appeared on our radar but I do remember talking to a member of Kenmare GAA club at the time who informed us that he was the real deal, but more so in terms of attitude that the skill element.

It is not unusual to hear about young gifted athletes in terms of their skill set but when the dominant part of the conversation centres around commitment, keep a watch out.

The hostelries in Kenmare won’t be issuing profit warnings from Seanie’s presence but he has featured in many high stool discussions.

Where were you when Maurice Fitzgerald lashed over from the sideline a few years back?

No, we won’t compare them.

Sunday’s kick was awesome beautiful and liberating for the green and gold tribe, 55 metres out, into the breeze and into the Hill.

Not alone that, but Shane Ryan was also after presenting as a kicking option.

Seanie (he is gone from Sean) didn’t even consult with the De La Salle Macroom based teacher.

A leader is aware when he must drive the bus!

You must also remember, that his earlier penalty effort was saved by the time wasting Comerford.

I think it was Ronan O’Gara who mentioned than in such a scenario, you pick a spot and rule out all others.

When it sailed over O'Gara, one of the best oval ball kickers ever, tweeted “Beautiful to watch such balls under pressure… what a strike.. middle of the middle.. brilliant, brilliant game.. Seanie boy..”

As somebody else stated “Aithníonn ciaróg, ciaróg eile”

When the ball departed on its journey to liberation, as it rose it veered right towards the Hogan instilling false hope in the Dubs on the Hill.

They didn’t realise, that from their perspective a terrible beauty was in gestation.

As mentioned earlier, Seanie plays with Kenmare as does Stephen O’Brien, the other four past pupils of Pobal Scoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare namely Tadgh Morley, Gavin Crowley Adrian and Killian Spillane are the country boys who play with Templenoe whose pitch is about four miles by land or by sea from Kenmare.

Rivalry, I don’t have to explain to you !!

But if those Kenmare boyos are under the impression that Seanie, is one of theirs, they may need to be reminded that his mother is one of the Noonan’s from yes you guessed it, the club four miles out the road … You can now see, how the kick is effecting us!!

Back to the ranch and if the exploits in Croke Park had a positive effect on our mental health, a major disappointment around these parts was the defeat of the Cork Ladies Football team on Saturday.

All available evidence was suggesting that they would account for Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter final to set up a semifinal meeting with Armagh or Kerry.

As it turned out, Kerry defeated Armagh.

With the two perceived big guns, Dublin and Meath on the other side of the draw, the expectancy that Cork would be in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

The concession of two goals coupled to the failure to convert the two goal chances that presented were key to the disappointing end of championship 2022 for this Cork team.

It was also interesting to note that the favourites Dublin were sent packing by Donegal and Meath had to score a last minute point to see off Galway!!

Next concern now, is how the season is going to pan out for the only Cork team remaining in run for All-Ireland adult glory?

The Cork camogie team has qualified for the All-Ireland semi final to be played on Saturday week, all good but their opposition could be the key. They will play the winners of one of this Saturday's two quarter finals, Clare V Limerick, or Kilkenny V Dublin.

If it’s Kilkenny and if Aisling Thompson is suspended, if Laura Treacy is injured and with Orla Cronin not available, Cork chances of appearing on All-Ireland final day will be challenging in the extreme.

Back to the kick, I fully realise that for the majority of Cork folk who were involved in the prayer movement that directed it over did so, not out of love for the neighbour but out of sporting hate for the Dubs.

On Sunday the 24th, the tribesmen from the west can be assured of the rebel roar.