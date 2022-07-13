Nemo plug the gaps left by departures to qualify for league final

NEMO Rangers’ 100% record in the Cork Credit Unions League Division 1, with just the final against St Finbarr’s remaining, is all the more praiseworthy given the upheaval at the start of the season.

A combination of retirements and players involved with the Cork set-up meant manager Paul O’Donovan had to plan without as many as nine regulars for the campaign.

“At the start of the league we were thinking what our starting 15 might be and what our 26-man panel would be because we lost four players from last season,” he told the Echo.

“Alan Cronin has gone to London working. James McDermott went back to Roscommon to work as a doctor and Colin O’Brien and Aidan O’Reilly both retired.

“They were four starters for us and it was a case of picking players and slotting them in to see what they could do.”

On top of that Nemo had O’Donovan’s son, Kevin, Micheal Aodh Martin, Kieran Histon, Briain Murphy and Mark Cronin in with Cork and they only returned for the semi-final win over Eire Og on Sunday.

“The league is a process of trying to build for championship and you want to win every match and improve with every match as well.

“On Sunday, I was very happy with the energy we brought to the game and the lads stuck at it.

“I don’t think the score line (3-20 to 0-4) reflected the challenge that came from Eire Og, who were very good in the first-half, but we’ve been playing well, no doubt about that.

“Our defence has been solid and it’s great to have the Cork lads back though it’s very unfortunate on the fellows who lost out on this occasion.

“The entire full-back was made up of Cork players, Kieran, Briain and Kevin, but the lads who missed out understand the situation.

“Micheal Aodh was another to come back and you see the level of organisation he brings to us while Mark scored 2-7, which was excellent.”

Nemo also paraded a newcomer in the half-back line, Ciaran McCartan, who chipped in with 0-2, including the opening score.

“He’s from Down, working in Kinsale, and had been travelling back home to continue playing with his club until contacting us about a move and he’s slotted in well.”

Nemo used all nine substitutes available to them and O’Donovan is pleased with the panel.

“We have strength-in-depth. We’re trying to build a squad of 26 to ensure that if we’re missing someone, another can come in to do the same job.”

The final against the ’Barr’s is unlikely to be played before the start of the championship in nine days with the Andy Scannell Cup holders meeting Eire Og and Nemo facing Newcestown the following day.

“We’re playing a junior hurling final tomorrow evening so the earliest we could play would be Saturday, but the ’Barr’s are starting their championship on Friday week.”

Nemo find themselves in a group of west Cork clubs, great rivals Castlehaven and Clonakilty, last season’s beaten finalists, with two to qualify for the knock-out phase.

“We’ve three games in west Cork which is a challenge in itself and our third game against Clon is in Bandon on September 4 immediately after our intermediates play Iveleary.

“It means all our subs will have played a game before joining us which isn’t fair on them. We’re the only club in the county to have premier intermediate and senior.

“We’ve appealed the fixture, but there’s no change and all we want is to play the senior game first, which would allow all our lads to play intermediate.

“I’m very disappointed with the county board, but that’s the way it is,” O’Donovan added.

While Nemo overwhelmed Eire Og in their semi-final, the ’Barr’s defeated Cill na Martra by four points (3-12 to 2-11) in the other game, lining out without scoring ace Steven Sherlock while the Gaeltacht club didn’t have Tadhg Corkery.

Brian Hayes top-scored for the ’Barr’s with 2-3 while the defence, featuring a full-back line of Billy Hennessy, Sam Ryan and Alan O’Connor, kept Dan Dineen scoreless during his 40 minutes on the pitch.

The division 2 final is between Aghada and Kanturk while it’s Kilshannig-Iveleary in the division 3 decider.