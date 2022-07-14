Nemo have hit ground running in Cork Credit Union Division 1 league

HAVING failed to emerge from the opening stages of last year’s Bon Secours Cork PSFC, 2020 county champions Nemo Rangers have hit the ground running in this season’s Cork Credit Unions Division 1 League.

Rangers attained maximum points from their nine Group B fixtures by winning seven matches and gaining two walkovers.

That terrific return saw Nemo finish top the table and qualify for this past weekend’s county league final thanks to an impressive 3-20 to 0-4 win over Éire Óg.

Manager Paul O’Donovan along with selectors Darren Farry, Gearoid O’Shea, Harry Cripps, John Paul O’Neill and Ger Keely have overseen as positive a start as the city club could have wished for.

Yet, it hasn’t been all plain sailing as Paul O’Donovan explains.

“We have been lucky with Covid in that, only one or two of our guys got it so fortunately, it has been isolated and not really impacted on us,” the Nemo Rangers manager said.

“There are currently three or four of our younger guys away but we have a strong squad of about 36 players.

"So we have plenty to pick from even though there are a few away at the minute.

“As for our league form, I’d have to be honest and say the other Division 1 section (group) contained St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven, Éire Óg and Ballincollig.

"Those are four very strong teams who all qualified out of their county championship groups last year.

Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers, Michael Corkery, Eire Og.

“Whereas in our own section (group), it was ourselves, Valley Rovers and Cill na Martra fighting it out even though Carbery Rangers put in a late burst.

"The other group seemed more competitive. The thing is, at the end of the year, we won’t be judged on how we got on in the league.

"The championship has been and always will be the most important thing for Nemo Rangers.”

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that Nemo Rangers’ 2020 Cork PSFC county final against Castlehaven had to be pushed back until just before the 2021 championship kicked off.

Having defeated the Haven 3-7 to 0-13 in the decider, Nemo came unstuck in the group phase of a new championship immediately after.

“We had just finished our delayed 2020 county final when the 2021 championship started six days later,” O’Donovan said.

“In fairness to Valley Rovers, in our opening group match, they beat us on the day 1-9 to 0-11.

"We were three points up with 15 minutes to go and they got a goal. We looked mentally tired that day. That meant we were physically tired as well and just weren’t sharp enough.

“We had a good second round win against Carrigaline and then, the third day against Douglas, with all due respect to them, we should have been further ahead at half time.

Conor Horgan, Nemo Rangers, Daire McCarthy, Eire Og.

"They got a goal and it was back in the melting pot and again, we just didn’t seem to have enough in the tank to go at them like we usually do.” Last year’s disappointing losses have been forgotten and motivation will not be an issue for Nemo over the coming months.

“In fairness to our lads, they are a very self-motivated group,” the Nemo Rangers manager commented.

“We have put a programme in place and they have followed it.

"We are in as good a shape as we have been over the last couple of years.”