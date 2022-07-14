Ringmahon soccer camp a huge success with boys and girls coming from near and far to participate

RINGMAHON soccer club continue to cater for boys and girls at their annual soccer camp which has become very popular with children from many different communities around the Blackrock area.

The Blackrock club started out with the camps back in 2011 and although they missed a few years in between they were back last summer and proved to be very popular once again.

Last week saw them kick off this summer's camp with kids aged between five and 13.

The children enjoyed a few days of fun and activity while all collecting certificates and medals on the final day presented by Cork City player Franco Umeh, Treaty United captain Jesse Mendez and Olympian Rob Heffernan.

For Head coach Patrick Murphy, it was a real enjoyable and worthwhile camp and something they hope to do more of next year.

“This years camp proved a huge success amongst the kids who thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Murphy.

Head Coach Patrick Murphy, Franco Umeh (Cork City), Jesse Mendez, (Treaty United) and Rob Heffernan with players Patrick O’Reilly Murphy, Cillian Kelleher, Belle and Max Higgins.

“The first camp we started was back in 2011 and throughout the years numbers have always increased which shows we must be doing something right.

"For us the main thing is the children have fun. We try to coach as much football as we can but the main focus is on fun for the kids and it was great to see kids back on the pitches playing in a fun and safe environment.

"It’s great to see the kids so happy last week doing what they love and meeting their friends.

“This year's camp was organised by Chairman Paul Higgins who, in a very short period of time had the camp organised including registration nights and ordering t-shirts and finding coaches.

"The camp was coached by experienced licenced coaches between them having over 30 years of coaching experience at a range of different levels. "Treaty United star Alix Mendez along with Ringmahon stars Adam Delurey, Jayden O’Leary, Aaron Collins, Chris and Tim O’Reilly and Thomas Magee all worked the camp.

Chairman Paul Higgins was thrilled with the success of the camp.

“Once again the camp was a massive success with over 85 kids taking part all week," said Higgins.

"The club has to thank the wonderful coaching teams that delivered our best camp yet.

"Kids from all over the area Mahon and Blackrock took part from Avondale, Douglas Hall to Corinthians Boys.

"Camps are a great way for kids to enjoy and relax with no competitive environment.

“Like all club activities, nothing would have been possible without the help of the many volunteers who also helped out and we are very grateful to the women in the club who were present at the camp and helped out in any way they could.

“We are very lucky to have such fantastic facilities available to us at the club.

"We had the use of our two grass pitches and the Astro pitch which allowed the camp to run smoothly.

A general view of the players being presented with medals and certificates at the end of the Ringmahon camp.

“For us, as a club, to be able to run a camp was very important to us and the local community.

"The kids needed that interaction once again with friends, and I have no doubt the parents also needed the break too.

“The kids received top class coaching for the few days while also meeting new friends.

"We were blessed with the great weather. The kids were presented with their certificates, medals and balls and they all went home with a smile on their face.

“For us as a club success has come over the years through not only the coaching of our players, but through our care and protection of our players and I saw how evident this was at the camp.

"Each player is an individual with different abilities and needs and for us as coaches, it’s our job to try to identify these and bring out the best in every person.

"Seeing a child go home happy and looking forward to the next camp makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“Our Next camp is the 15th to 19th.

"All are welcome contact Paul on 0874563304 to book their place.”