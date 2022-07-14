Monkstown Golf Club take three wins from six finals

THE local League inter-club finals took place at Monkstown Golf Club recently, with the host club winning three of the six finals.

The home team won the Mixedmost, Junior League and Senior League during a sporting afternoon of golf.

The Topmost Trophy teed off first, covering golfers wih handicaps between 18-22. Muskerry came away with a one hole win over the hosts.

The Summer Shield went to Cork after they beat Monkstown by one hole and Muskerry also came away with the Utmost Trophy after they beat Douglas by one hole.

Monkstown’s first win came in the Mixedmost Trophy when they overcame Cork.

The Monkstown team was made up of Liz Healy and Peter O’Leary, Mary O’Brien and Niall Keely, Avril Wilson and Joe Doyle, and Pauline James and Declan Madden.

The next win for Monkstown came from the Junior League team who beat Douglas.

The team made up from Michael Crowley, John Quinn, Ken Hourihane, Richie Dunlea, Gordon Hillgrove, Creagh Neville and Len Furlong. Monkstown’s Senior Team were also winners on the day, beating Cork by four matches to three.

The seven team members were Jack Ryan, Ian Fitzgerald, Killian McCarthy, Colin Daly, JP Ryan, Stephen O’Flynn and Andrew Rock.

In addition to the six winners, Phil Berkley from Cork Golf Club was also congratulated for running the series of matches over through the month of June.

The North of Ireland takes place this week at Royal Portrush and in a change from the normal 36/64 format, it moves to a 72 hole Strokeplay event for the first time.

An 18 hole qualifier took place on Monday to decide the last six entrants to the championship and there was noy joy for Conor Og Madigan, Sean Desmond or Roy O’Riordan.

The field of 150 golfers played the Valley Links yesterday and today they’ll take on famous Dunluce course.

The top 45 plus ties after today’s second round will advance for 36 holes on the Valley course tomorrow where the 2022 North of Ireland Champion will be crowned.

After the North, many of the golfers will head to Clare to Lahinch for the South of Ireland.

Monkstown Captain Donal Delaney pictured with Phil Berkley at the local league finals at Monkstown. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Every South in Lahinch is special but this year it has the added attraction of being the 125th staging of the famous championship. Cork has had two winners in the recent past, James Sugrue in 2017 and Sean Desmond in 2019.

Over a dozen Cork golfers will hope to tee it up in Lahinch next Wednesday but a few will need some luck as they are still on the reserve list. Double Irish Champion Peter O’Keeffe will be among those with realistic hopes of winning the South.

He’s always been competitive in Lahinch and with a bit of form he could easily find himself going deep into the matchplay stages.

The Open takes place in St Andrew’s this week and while there aren’t any Cork golfers playing, there are three locals involved.

Simon Keelan is on the bag for Seamus Power as the Waterford native and PGA Tour winner plays in his fourth major.

Power has been playing well and has a good record in the three majors this season, he was 12th in the US Open and 9th in the PGA, and Keelan will be hoping to help Power to another competitive finish.

Barry Lynch is also on duty for the week, the Raffeen Creek member is one of the R&A’s official referees for the week.

Lynch has over two decades of experience refereeing on the course, and has acted as referee and chief referee for many Munster and Irish events. The third Cork person to be involved in Scotland is Monkstown’s Ada O’Sullivan.

The Irish international and Curtis Cup Captain is a member of the Open Championship Committee and will also have a key involvement in proceedings during the week.

Closer to home. Castlemartyr have confirmed details of their annual scratch cup weekend which takes place over the 29th, 30th and 31st July.

The Junior (4-11), Intermediate (12-18) and Minor (19+) cups always have a good turn out and early booking is advised.

Entries can be made by calling the Pro Shop on 021 421 9001.

Castlemartyr Captain Peter Bowden is looking forward to the scratch cup weekend.

“Our Scratch Cup Weekend is very big date in our Golfing calendar. The course is in great condition and we recently opened our new driving range. The club and committee have hosted several Inter-Club fixtures, and also had our President Prize weekend and my own Captains Prize.”

The captain also had a word for McCarthy Insurance Group who are sponsoring the three competitions.

“Sponsors McCarthy Insurance Group are long time supporters of the Gents Club & Scratch Cup weekend.”