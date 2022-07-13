Sheehy’s goals help Douglas to roll champions Passage over in the decider

Douglas 4-17

Passage 2-4

DOUGLAS were crowned Seandún Junior A Football League champions as they defeated holders Passage in their one-sided decider before a sizeable attendance at Ballinlough.

Two early goals were to prove decisive for Douglas while Passage, to their credit held Douglas scoreless for ten minutes in the second half, as their only scores in this period were a goal from play and a pointed mark.

Passage were exposed at the back from the start as goals from Tomas Sheehy and Diarmuid McCarthy gave Douglas a six-point advantage within two minutes of the throw-in.

A wayward free from the Douglas 65 was to be Passage’s undoing as Daithi McCarthy and Sheehy tagged on unanswered points from play for Douglas.

Scott Coughlan opened Passage’s account with a pointed 45 in the eighth minute and he slotted over a free six minutes later.

Midway through the opening half he drilled home a goal from the edge of the square and pointed his second free in the 18th minute, before Douglas took a grip on proceedings.

Douglas scored 1-6 without reply with their third goal coming from Eoin O’Sullivan in the 23rd minute.

Conor O’Sullivan and net minder Eoin O’Brien each slotted over frees approaching the break, to give Douglas a 3-10 to 1-3 interval lead.

Seandún Chairman Michael Higgins presenting the Seandún Junior A Football League trophy to Douglas captain Eoin O’Sullivan.

Douglas had two points on the board after the restart, before Graham Carroll scored Passage’s second goal in the 38th minute.

Wayward kick-outs were proving to be costly for Douglas in this phase as Scott Coughlan scored a point from a mark before Passage found themselves back on the defensive.

Douglas scored five unanswered points from play in the final quarter and Sheehy’s second goal completed the scoring with five minutes remaining.

Scorers: Douglas: T Sheehy 2-3; C O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-2f); D McCarthy, E O’Sullivan 1-0 each; J Holland, K Shanahan, P Healy 0-2 each; E O’Brien 0-1f; A Cotter 0-1.

Passage: S Coughlan 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1 45, 0-1 mark); G Carroll 1-0.

Douglas: E O’Brien; F O Luanaigh, C Kenny, S Sheehan; C Myers, L Dineen, D Curtin; E O’Sullivan, K Shanahan; F Sheehan, J Holland, D McCarthy; T Sheehy, P Healy, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Kelly for D Sheehan (35); A Cotter for McCarthy, O Kelly for Myers (both 45);C O’Donoghue for Curtin, S Geaney for O Luanaigh (both 50).

Passage: C Finnegan; A Murphy, P Walsh, S Laverty; J O’Sullivan, R Harrington, T Harrington; J Kind, L Hanlon; J Byrnes, G Carroll, C Coughlan; S Burke, S Howard, S Coughlan.

Subs: L Tett for Howard, G Flaherty for Burke (both h/t); J Desmond for T Harrington (40); L Harrington for Murphy (42); N McCarthy for Byrnes (45).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).