Cork lads on top again down under with Garryowen GAC

TWO Cork footballers recently played a big part in helping the Garryowen GAC senior footballers win the full set of honours on offer for the second successive season.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh club man Mark O’Driscoll and Gabriel Rangers club man Eddie Goggin played significant roles to help the Melbourne-based team win the championship, league, 9-a-side tournament, and 7-a-side tournament once again this year.

Garryowen GAC club boasts a very strong Cork contingent of players who all contributed to their unprecedented success.

Mark O’Driscoll who has been based in Melbourne for nearly four years said knowing some of the players involved with Garryowen was a big factor in his decision to join them.

“I knew the Dohenys players Alan Sheehan, the twins Tom and David Collins and Mark Quinn before I came out to Australia, so it was never really a question who I was going to play for.

"They are a fantastic club. It is one big group of friends who play football together and I think it’s a testament to the closeness of the group and how successful we’ve been over the last three or four years,” he said.

The talented forward said playing GAA abroad also provides a great social outlet and helps in making connections in a foreign country.

Mark O'Driscoll pictured with his daughter Indie Ada after he helped Garryowen win the senior football championship title in Melbourne.

“It is a great outlet. You think you might lose that sense of belonging that the GAA brings when you go abroad but it’s even stronger here than it is at home.

"You have a group of lads who crave everything good the GAA stands for which leads to a very positive community.

"Regarding the social side, it’s a great way to make friends. Head down to one training session and you’ll instantly have a group of 25 friends.” Garryowen GAC were managed to the quartet this season by their player-manager and former Dohenys senior footballer Mark Quinn.

They have now won ten successive competitions. Mark said maintaining the same nucleus of players has been a big factor in their success.

“We’ve had three very good years. In 2020 we won both the 9’s and 7’s before the season was abandoned due to Covid.

"In 2021 we won the league championship, 9’s, and 7’s, and this year we again took the clean sweep. That makes it ten competitions in a row which is incredible.

"We’ve been very lucky to keep a large portion of the squad together over the last few years.

"We are also very lucky to have the dedication of Mark Quinn as player/manager knitting everything together.

“The standard of club football is good in Melbourne. There are five senior football teams here and a lot of quality footballers here.

"There are always more quality players always arriving so it’s inevitable that you will end up with five very good teams and very competitive games,” he added.

Mark was recently joined in Melbourne by Tadhg MacCarthaigh club colleague Killian Murray.

Mark has enjoyed linking up with Killian and all the other Cork players.

“It is great to have a man from the same townland living so close on the opposite side of the world.

"He’s a big loss for Tadhg Macs but their loss is definitely Garryowen’s gain. Our squad is made up of over 50% Cork players.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh club men Killian Murray and Mark O'Driscoll pictured after winning the league title with Garryowen.

"It’s nice to play with players that you would play against at home. It’s also a great way to develop as a player as you are playing with and watching players from other clubs up close.

"You get to see what they bring to the table.”

Mark who will turn 28 in a few weeks is working as a nurse in Melbourne, a city he and his young family have grown to love he says.

“It is a great city for any sports fanatic with the AFL, Formula 1, Australian Open, and loads more.

"There’s a great work-life balance here and everyone has a very laid-back approach to life. We’re always telling our families we’ll be home next year and next year is always only around the corner.

“We will be home in December to get married and we’ll see how we get on.

"That could make our minds up for us. We had a baby a few months ago so we plan to come home with her soon, just unsure when that will be. "It’s hard to give up the lifestyle we currently have and obviously the weather is a big attraction.

"It’s hard to swap the January sun and beach for Caheragh rain and fog,” he added.

Mark whose family is steeped in the Tadhg MacCarthaigh club keeps abreast of all the club news from his beloved club.

He is hopeful they will enjoy a successful season this year.

“I like to keep informed and up to date with everything happening back home. Hopefully, they can go the distance this year and be competing in the premier junior competition or perhaps even at intermediate level by the time I return.”

His Garryowen club colleague Eddie Goggin echoed Mark’s sentiments with regards to playing for the successful Melbourne-based club.

“They are a great club. They make everyone feel very welcome and the training sessions are very enjoyable.

"Mark Quinn takes most of the training sessions. Conor Dorman from Bishopstown also takes some training sessions.

"We’re on a really good winning streak in the last few years so hopefully, we’ll be able to keep it up.”