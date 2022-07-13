Crucial Few Days Ahead In East Cork Football Championship

THE five remaining games in the round robin section of the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors East Cork Junior 'A' Grade Football Championship will be played over the next few days, with the hopes of many clubs still hanging in the balance.

In Group 1, both Cloyne and Aghada have already concluded their respective campaigns.

Champions Bride Rovers, having lost their first match, had little wriggle room going into last Friday's game with Aghada.

Two late points from Conor Barry kept Rovers in the championship as they eked out a 0-10 to 1-6 success. William Finnegan, Liam Forde and Cian Hogan had fine outings in the tricolour jerseys against an Aghada team who could deem themselves unlucky to be now eliminated.

Alan Hogan had put the Rostellan outfit ahead with the only goal of the game on 37 minutes and it looked as though it might be enough until that late brace of white flags from Barry.

Glenbower Rovers also kept their season alive by defeating already qualified Cloyne 2-13 to 0-8 in the other Group 1 encounter.. Two first half goals from Seán Long had put them in pole position when changing ends leading by 2-10 to 0-5.

Ciarán O'Brien, Aidan Galvin, AIdan Morrison and Richie Long were all in top form for the winners, against a Cloyne side whose leading marksman was Colm O'Sullivan. It all sets up an intriguing battle for the qualification in Lisgoold tomorrow evening, when Glenbower meet Bride Rovers.

Cloyne had secured qualification earlier last week with a 2-10 to 0-10 win over Aghada.

Group 2 is also interesting, with Midleton the only team out of contention, following their 4 point loss to Carrigtwohill. There is a big game on Friday in Ballinacurra when Cobh engage.Carrigtwohill Last Sunday, Castlemartyr edged out Cobh in a good quality encounter by 2-12 to 2-10, to leave "the reds" sitting on 3 points alongside Carrigtwohill and Cobh just behind on 2 points.

When the influential Ciarán Joyce crashed home a goal on 25 minutes, Castlemartyr led by 1-5 to 0-4. But Cobh replied quickly with a three pointer from the very impressive Nathan O'Connell. Back came Castlemarty to lead by 1-8 to 1-5 at half time, after points from Jack McGann and Eoin Cashman, who both finished the hour with 0-3.

The half time lead was enhanced to read 2-10 to 1-7 after Jamie Stack, who also scored 2 fine points, finished off a great team goal on 37 minutes. Again Cobh repsoned - Cian Spriggs and Diarmuid Kearney were big threats and Sean Hillard's goal put the game in the mix in the closing stages But Castlemartyr hung on to win by 2 points ahead of Saturday's concluding game against Midleton.

As it stands in Group 3 all 4 teams will harbour ambitions to extend their season. Carraig na bhFear are the only unbeaten team in this section as we head into the final 2 group games in the next 24 hours. Carraig have the destiny of the group in their own hands as they travel to Rathcormac and a meeting with Lisgoold. A win will assure them of top honours.

After their success over Youghal first day out, Carraig na bhFear were given a really stern test of their capabilities last week as they shared the honours with Erin's Own. The Caherlag men had Andrew O Sullian to thank for an injury time levelling point. Cian O'Callaghan goaled in the first half for Erins Own as they led 1-7 to 1-4 at half time, with Paul O'Keeffe having raised the green flag for the opposition. In a closely contested second period, Colm Murphy's major on 57 minutes looked to put Carraig' en route to victory until O'Sullivan popped up to conclude the scoring leaving the final tally reading Erin's Own 1-12 Lisgoold 2-9.

Youghal put themselves firmly back into the Group 3 picture courtesy of a 1-9 to 2-3 win over Lisgoold in Killeagh. The victors were 0-7 to 0-1 ahead at the break and despite Lisgoold closing the gap with 2 goals, Keith McCarthy's penalty ensured it was Youghals day as Danny Walshe and James O'Mahony each scored a brace of points So Carraig na bhFear are top with 3 points, Lisgoold and Youghal are locked on 2 points and Erins Own have 1 point.

All to play for in Castlemartyr this evening for Youghal and Erin's Own and for Lisgoold and Carraig na bhFear tomorrow.

Overall, the best two group winners go to the semi finals, with the third group winner and three runners up advancing to the quarter finals.