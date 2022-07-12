Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 09:36

Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final

Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final

Newmarket, winners of the Twohig's SuperValu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League title. Picture John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Newmarket 2-27

Dromtarriffe 2-24 

(aet) 

A telling surge during extra time paved the way for Newmarket to overcome Dromtarriffe in a thrilling Twohig's SuperValu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League Final at a sundrenched Banteer.

Neither side operated at full tilt but the two teams delivered all out commitment, a plethora of scores, the lead changing hands before a late push yielded Newmarket the silverware.

Dromtarriffe grabbed an early lead goal from Darren O'Connor before Newmarket raised their performance, points to Mike Cottrell and Conor O'Keeffe helped square up the contest.

The initiative lay with Newmarket, benefiting from the encouraging play of Jameie Hayes, John Ryan, Mikey Browne and O'Keeffe. 

Points by O'Keeffe and Barry O'Connor pushed Newmarket three ahead only for Dromrtarriffe to respond and a goal from Evan Murphy tied up the contest.

It remained closely balanced, a Gavin Forde point helped Newmarket secure a 0-15 to 2-8 interval advantage. 

And the perfect restart for Newmarket, Conor O'Keeffe on hand to goal from close range.

Dromtarriffe offered a response through the guidance of Conor O'Callaghan, Ray Daly, Kevin Cremin, Tomás Howard and Evan Murphy. 

Howard pointed superbly from various angles though Dromtarriffe were thankful to 'keeper Dermot Cremin for saving superbly from Darren O'Keeffe.

Though Newmarket added to their tally from points to Ryan and O'Connor to lead by three, Dromtarriffe refused to slip quietly away, a quartet of points from Howard and Daniel O'Keeffe pushed the men in red ahead. 

Again, Newmarket answered positively on a last ditch pointed free from Gavin Forde for parity at 1-21 to 2-18.

Into extra time, Dromtarriffe began with intent to secure a 2-22 to 1-22 lead by the close of the opening period. 

However Newmarket looked a different proposition on the restart, Conor O'Keeffe pointed a free before the team captain delivered a match defining score, a long range effort took a deflection into the net for a narrow lead in favour of Newmarket.

Fairness to Dromtarriffe, they responded with an equalising point to Evan Murphy only for Newmarket to finish with telling points from O'Connor, O'Keeffe and Mikey Browne.

Scorers for Newmarket: C O'Keeffe 2-10 (1-6f, 0-1'65), B O'Connor 0-4, G Forde 0-3 (0-2'65), M Browne 0-3, M Cottrell 0-2, D O'Keeffe 0-2, K O'Sullivan 0-2, J Ryan 0-1.

Dromtarriffe: T Howard 0-15(0-10f), E Murphy 1-3, D O'Connor 1-0, S Coyne 0-2, D O'Keeffe 0-2, D Hartnett, K Cremin 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M Lane, J Hayes, J Ryan; J O'Connor, M Cottrell, P Browne; M Browne, D Norton; C O'Sullivan, K O'Sullivan, J O'Keeffe; D O'Keeffe, C O'Keeffe, B O'Connor. 

Subs: G Forde, P Allen, A Ryan, T Ryan.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, K Cremin, S McSweeney; J Kelleher, C O'Callaghan, D Long; T Howard, D O'Keeffe; S Aherne, S Coyne, E Murphy; D O'Leary, D O'Connor, D Hartnett. 

Subs: M Sheehan, M O'Callaghan, S O'Riordan.

Referee: W King (Kilbrin).

More in this section

A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer A night to remember at Mallow for Josh Halley who records his first winner as a trainer
Tim O'Sullivan honoured as one of Leeside's boxing immortals at a function in Bishop Lucey Park Tim O'Sullivan honoured as one of Leeside's boxing immortals at a function in Bishop Lucey Park
Conor Hourihane 14/6/2022 Conor Hourihane has signed for English League One side Derby County on a deal up until the summer of 2024.
#cork gaa
<p>Ireland's Paul O'donovan celebrates winning the Lightweight Men's Single Sculls Final A during day 2 of the 2022 World Rowing Cup at Rotsee in Lucerne, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Philipp Schmidli/Keystone via AP)</p>

Rower Paul O'Donovan wins gold at the World Cup 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more