Newmarket edge out Dromtarriffe in gripping Junior A hurling league final

Newmarket 2-27

Dromtarriffe 2-24

(aet)

A telling surge during extra time paved the way for Newmarket to overcome Dromtarriffe in a thrilling Twohig's SuperValu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League Final at a sundrenched Banteer.

Neither side operated at full tilt but the two teams delivered all out commitment, a plethora of scores, the lead changing hands before a late push yielded Newmarket the silverware.

Dromtarriffe grabbed an early lead goal from Darren O'Connor before Newmarket raised their performance, points to Mike Cottrell and Conor O'Keeffe helped square up the contest.

The initiative lay with Newmarket, benefiting from the encouraging play of Jameie Hayes, John Ryan, Mikey Browne and O'Keeffe.

Points by O'Keeffe and Barry O'Connor pushed Newmarket three ahead only for Dromrtarriffe to respond and a goal from Evan Murphy tied up the contest.

It remained closely balanced, a Gavin Forde point helped Newmarket secure a 0-15 to 2-8 interval advantage.

And the perfect restart for Newmarket, Conor O'Keeffe on hand to goal from close range.

Dromtarriffe offered a response through the guidance of Conor O'Callaghan, Ray Daly, Kevin Cremin, Tomás Howard and Evan Murphy.

Howard pointed superbly from various angles though Dromtarriffe were thankful to 'keeper Dermot Cremin for saving superbly from Darren O'Keeffe.

Though Newmarket added to their tally from points to Ryan and O'Connor to lead by three, Dromtarriffe refused to slip quietly away, a quartet of points from Howard and Daniel O'Keeffe pushed the men in red ahead.

Again, Newmarket answered positively on a last ditch pointed free from Gavin Forde for parity at 1-21 to 2-18.

Into extra time, Dromtarriffe began with intent to secure a 2-22 to 1-22 lead by the close of the opening period.

However Newmarket looked a different proposition on the restart, Conor O'Keeffe pointed a free before the team captain delivered a match defining score, a long range effort took a deflection into the net for a narrow lead in favour of Newmarket.

Fairness to Dromtarriffe, they responded with an equalising point to Evan Murphy only for Newmarket to finish with telling points from O'Connor, O'Keeffe and Mikey Browne.

Scorers for Newmarket: C O'Keeffe 2-10 (1-6f, 0-1'65), B O'Connor 0-4, G Forde 0-3 (0-2'65), M Browne 0-3, M Cottrell 0-2, D O'Keeffe 0-2, K O'Sullivan 0-2, J Ryan 0-1.

Dromtarriffe: T Howard 0-15(0-10f), E Murphy 1-3, D O'Connor 1-0, S Coyne 0-2, D O'Keeffe 0-2, D Hartnett, K Cremin 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M Lane, J Hayes, J Ryan; J O'Connor, M Cottrell, P Browne; M Browne, D Norton; C O'Sullivan, K O'Sullivan, J O'Keeffe; D O'Keeffe, C O'Keeffe, B O'Connor.

Subs: G Forde, P Allen, A Ryan, T Ryan.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, K Cremin, S McSweeney; J Kelleher, C O'Callaghan, D Long; T Howard, D O'Keeffe; S Aherne, S Coyne, E Murphy; D O'Leary, D O'Connor, D Hartnett.

Subs: M Sheehan, M O'Callaghan, S O'Riordan.

Referee: W King (Kilbrin).