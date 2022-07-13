Treasured treasurer of Castleview FC Pat Cummins reaches a 50 year milestone next year 

PAT CUMMINS will celebrate a special milestone next year.

When 2023 comes calling, his time as treasurer of Castleview FC will have spanned 50 years.

The Northsider native grew up on Gurranabraher Avenue with his parents Mathew and Mary, brother George and sister Catherine.

He still resides on the Northside today in Bantry Park Road which is only a stones away from his second home, O’Sullivan Park in Knocknaheeny where the View play.

When friends and family call to his house looking for Pat, the first thing his wife Brenda would tell them is this.

“He is up in the pitch, wait there and I will give him a call to come down to you."

Pat and Brenda were blessed with five siblings Denise, Janette, Derek, Paul and Patrick.

Pat joined the View in 1970 when Paddy Barry asked him to play on the second team.

“It was Paddy Barry who got me involved with Castleview and I played my first game for the club in Church Road,” Pat said.

“I played in the backline that day and scored two own goals.

"The following week I played centre forward and scored two goals and when the game was over, Chawky Murphy shouted at me 'at least you managed to score in the right goal today' and the lads erupted into laughter.

Pat Cummins presents a jersey to Castleview’s first ever goalkeeper Denis Budgie Cronin with William Singleton on the left and Martin Nipper Meehan on the right

“I retired from playing the following year to concentrate on work for the committee.

"I was elected treasurer in 1973 in the basement of the church in Gurranabraher and to be honest, my first thought was that I will do it for a five year period.

"However, I still hold that position today and next year it will be my 50th year as treasurer.

“I am very proud of all the great work that was done by past and present committee members over the years.

"We have come a long way from playing in Church Road in Blackrock to playing in the wonderful facility we have now in O’Sullivan Park.

"The Cork Corporation gave us a ninety nine year lease on a piece of land in the early nineties and we had only one playing pitch.

"Now we have four playing pitches, three training areas, and an all-weather training pitch.

“We are in the process of upgrading our dressing rooms at the moment which is a huge undertaking for the club and hope to add an all weather pitch in the near future.

“When I look back to when I joined the club we had only two teams that consisted of 18 players, now we have over 300 players and have mens, Ladies and Schoolboys teams representing the club."

In the 50 plus years that Pat has been involved with the View he has seen so many great occasions and have witnessed many happy and funny times with the View.

“One of my earlier memories would be when we played St Kevin’s Boys from Dublin in the U15 Evan's Cup final.

"We drew 0-0 away in an away game that we were unlucky to have a late goal disallowed for offside and lost two nil in a replay at Turner's Cross. "They were a great bunch of lads and were led by Ger Manning, John O’Donovan, Finbarr Connors, John Cronin, Damian O’Sullivan and Adrian O’Regan was the goalkeeper.

“One of the funniest stories was when we played Blackrock in Church Road in the early seventies.

"Bob-Ba Geaney was playing for Blackrock and he was a great player and hit the ball with ferocious force.

Pat Cummins in the centre with his son Patrick, daughter’s Denise, Jannette on his left and sons Derek and Paul on his right.

"We were leading 1-0 with about ten minutes remaining in the game when Geaney let fly from outside the penalty area, the ball flew into the goal but went straight through the net with the force of Bob-Ba’s effort.

"There was silence for a couple of seconds until Con Curtin ran behind the goal, collected the ball and put it down for a kick out.

"The referee waved play on, leaving the Blackrock players chasing him around the field trying to convince him that they scored.

"That was classic Con, always a step of everyone else,” Pat said with a smile.

“Another great memory was when we won the Munster Senior First Division League title in 2005 and the following year we won the Munster Senior Premier League title.

At the handover of sponsorship money to Castleview AFC for the Under 19 Local Cup team are; (l to r) William Singleton, assistant treasurer; Tom Singleton handing over a cheque to Pat Cummins, Treasurer; with Tomas Singleton and John Daly, assistant manager Under 19 team at Singleton's SuperValu, Hollyhill. Pic; Larry Cummins Evening Echo.

“I have seen so many great players over the years and I apologize now if I leaves anyone out of my list as everyone keeps telling me I’m getting old.

“Some of the great players that played with the club over the years were Christy Lynch, Davy Morris, Seanie O’Leary, Denis Bennett, Paul Curls Murphy, Eddie King, Declan Meehan, Jack McHale, Maurice Caulfield, Jonny Devereaux, Jamie Barry, Pat Morley, Brendan Mulcahy (a player I actually signed), Ronnie Power, Martin Nipper Meehan, Kieran O’Shea, Ger Manning, however, there is many more I could name, but I probably need a whole page to name everyone,” Pat added.