Hawkeye issue is a very serious one and needs fixing immediately

IT largely went un-noticed because of the match’s lack of profile but Wimbledon was rocked last week in controversy when the top seeded men’s doubles pairing refused to return to the court after a contentious Hawk Eye review.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were furious after a half-hearted challenge from opponents Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin was ruled by the technology to have been in.

Ram and Salisbury were in disbelief after Hawkeye showed the ball had just clipped the baseline.

After a furious exchange with the chair umpire, both players sat down and refused to play on.

"No way, man,” said Ram.

“That is absolutely ridiculous. There is no way, no way at all. We're turning the machine off.”

Neither wanted to continue the match with Hawkeye in place, but both the umpire and tournament supervisor eventually explained to them that it was a requirement to continue.

A five-minute delay ensued as officials spoke with the players, before play resumed and the point was given to the French pair.

Ram and Salisbury eventually prevailed in a five-set epic, but both remained certain Hawkeye had made an error.

“We were 100% convinced that the Hawk Eye was wrong,” said Salisbury.

"Obviously, we wouldn’t have done what we did and ask for the supervisors if we weren’t completely convinced the ball was out, a long way out.” Games in any sport can always turn on tight calls but the discussion becomes more heated again when the technology is there to eradicate human error.

Yet how accurate is Hawk Eye?

A paper published in 2008 in a journal called 'Public Understanding of Science' suggests that the way Hawk-Eye analyses are presented in sport may lead people to incorrectly assume that its output is definitely what happened.

The paper suggests that more information about any uncertainty around the call should be reported to the television audience, which would accurately reflect the limitations of the technology.

In tennis, line calls are often disputed by players, particularly in serves.

The scoreboards indicates a 'NÍL' during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Shane Walsh of Galway had kicked a 38th minute free during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. The point was initially allowed, then disallowed and was again awarded following a review of HawkEye at half time. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A faster ball travels further between each frame on a camera film, meaning more uncertainty as to its trajectory between frames.

The Hawk-Eye system has a 2.2mm margin of error, with research reports claiming the system can be as much as 10mm off.

Why? The ball may move too quickly to be properly captured on camera as all cameras have a finite frame-speed.

The pace and height the ball now travels in hurling is a serious issue for Hawk Eye.

When TJ Reid’s effort from a long range free in the Leinster final went to Hawk Eye, it was ruled out when the big screen showed that the Hawk-Eye data was unavailable.

Was the data unavailable because the ball was lost in the sun as it went through the scoring zone?

Or was it because of a technology issue? Nobody knows because the GAA offered no clarity on the matter.

The matter got even more farcical during Saturday’s Galway-Derry All-Ireland semi-final when Shane Walsh’s point from a ’45 (which was clearly inside the post) was ruled out before being retrospectively awarded before the second half began.

Earlier in the half, the Hawk Eye graphic seemed to suggest that a Conor Glass point for Derry had gone over before the word Níl flashed up on the screen to rule it out.

The system was stood down for the second half of Saturday’s game, while it also wasn’t in use for Sunday’s Kerry-Dublin semi-final.

The GAA are waiting for a report from Hawk Eye to assess the matter, but whatever comes out of that report, the Hawk Eye system has been disastrous throughout this summer.

The day after the Leinster final, a similar incident happened in the Tipperary-Waterford camogie match, which preceded the Munster final.

It appeared as if the white ball got lost in the clouds but the Hawk Eye officials couldn’t tell if it was a score or not and the ball was waved wide.

A few weeks earlier in the Kilkenny-Limerick All-Ireland U-20 final, Kilkenny were awarded a point in the first half when Limerick goalkeeper Conor Hanley Clarke stopped a ball going over the crossbar with his hurley.

TV replays clearly showed that the ball had not crossed the bar.

The referee and umpire agreed that it was a score but, before that decision was made, Hawk-Eye couldn’t intervene because the ball was still in play.

Yet once the decision was made, and Hawk-Eye had any doubt, the officials should have called the referee to review the matter.

Kilkenny won by one point but the most frustrating aspect of the whole Hawk-Eye debate is the inconsistency attached to it, especially between Croke Park and Thurles, the only two venues where the system is in place.

Trying to make big Hawk Eye calls in Thurles anyway has always been an ordeal because it’s a review system, as opposed to the automated system in Croke Park, which is why the process is so painstakingly slow in Thurles.

Cost is the obvious factor why the system is only in two grounds, but the TV camera systems are so high-spec now that the GAA need to start asking if they can roll out their own version of Hawk Eye?

Could the GAA commission a company to devise a system, buy the product and then patent it as their own?

It would certainly be worth the investment.

Saturday night should be a turning point around Hawk Eye in the GAA because everyone has now lost trust in the system.

Hawk Eye will be desperate to get it back, but if the the GAA are serious about having a reliable score detection system operating at the highest level in Croke Park, they need to make some very hard calls on the matter.