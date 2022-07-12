John Horgan column: Hurling season has changed — but not the excitement

BARRING a draw, the inter-county hurling championship year will reach its conclusion next Sunday with Limerick and Kilkenny vying for the right to take the Liam McCarthy Cup back to either Shannonside or Noreside.

Times certainly have changed, an All-Ireland hurling final in the month of July, a week after Wimbledon concluded and on the final day of the British Open.

In the past one of the two provincial finals might not have been played yet and there was still six or seven weeks remaining before we’d know who would be contesting on the big day in the big house in Dublin.

For many, it would have been unthinkable back then to have it all over so soon now and that it would be at least six months in the distance before there would be a competitive game of inter-county hurling again.

Many are still of the opinion that it’s far too early to be getting it all done and dusted this early, that the GAA’s best marketing tool is not now being utilised to the extent that it should.

And maybe they are right, six months, maybe longer before we’ll see a player don his county’s colours again.

Okay, there will be a hive of activity in every county with the club games in the various grades and those games will bring us deep into the Winter months but it still does not feel right that the curtain comes down so soon on the national stage.

But it is what it is and let’s hope things end up next Sunday with a huge bang in the best sense of the word.

Limerick’s Cian Lynch and Gearoid Hegarty celebrate their win over Galway

At the outset of the season, Limerick were odds-on favourites to be back at headquarters on the final day, that being based on their excellence over the past few years and their age profile.

They had the deepest squad, something that is being proved on an ongoing basis and a very astute management team.

Where they are concerned, all that has come to pass and they are favourites to retain the old trophy again and create history for themselves by winning three titles on the trot.

The team that they are facing might not have been similarly fancied to make it into the last two but, at the same time, nobody was writing them off either.

Where Kilkenny is concerned, you never do and what we have now next Sunday are the two most successful counties since the turn of the new century.

Limerick have made Croke Park their second home these past years and it’s been Kilkenny’s for as long as we can remember.

The rest of the country will be looking on when the black and amber squares up with the men in green, all wishing it was them and a few with a lot more regrets than others.

Winning the McCarthy Cup is a much more difficult task now than it used to be.

Kilkenny have played seven games to date to reach next Sunday’s decider, five in the round-robin, the provincial final and the All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick have played one less, four in the round-robin, the Munster final and the All-Ireland semi-final.

In the past you might get into the final by playing just three games, a provincial semi-final, a final and an All-Ireland semi-final.

Of course, the round-robin format has been an outstanding success and is definitely here to stay.

Kilkenny vs Clare Kilkenny’s Tj Reid celebrates scoring a point Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Every county cried out for more games and now they have them and one, two defeats as was the case with Kilkenny this season in Leinster won’t have you eliminated.

Cork lost two as well in Munster but made it through to the All-Ireland series and there is widespread approval of a format that provides more big games and more big days out.

So, where next Sunday’s finalists are concerned, there can be no dissenting voices, Limerick have come through unbeaten whilst Kilkenny, despite losing twice, have come up with the right answers thereafter, all the more so in their hugely impressive victory over Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Yes, both Limerick and Kilkenny have earned their crust and the stage is now set for a potentially enthralling finale.

Defeating Kilkenny in a final would be the icing on the already very rich cake for Limerick and if the three-in-a-row is secured, it will mark this team down as one of the best of all time.

The All-Ireland field is so competitive now, long gone are the days when you could nearly pencil in Kilkenny, Tipp and Cork as a winner most years.

Winning an All-Ireland in the past and you might do so with 17 or 18 players being involved over the course of the year.

If teams were winning, the first 15 selected itself and if injuries were avoided it stayed that way on most of the journey.

The emphasis now is very much on the depth of your squad, making substitutions at the appropriate time that can change the course of the game.

And that is a primary reason why this Limerick squad has been so successful.

There will be players who have started and starred in previous finals having to settle for a place on the bench next Sunday.

David Reidy made a huge impression in the semi-final against Galway, his hat-trick of points off the bench effectively won the game for Limerick.

Cian Lynch didn’t start the last day, neither did Peter Casey, Conor Boylan or young star Cathal O’Neill.

There’s huge competition for places in every county but in Limerick it is much more so.

And that’s why they will have the tag of favourites placed around them again this time, players coming in who can change the course of a game on their own.