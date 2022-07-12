Character of Cork ladies football team as resilient as ever as they face Dublin in U16 All-Ireland final

Wednesday, July 13 All-Ireland LGFA U16 A Final: Cork v Dublin (venue TBC) at 7:30pm

CORK will need to produce their most complete performance of the year in the All-Ireland LGFA U16 A final against Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Munster LGFA champions Cork will be hoping to build on their gutsy semi-final 3-12 to 2-12 defeat of Cavan in what’s expected to be a tight All-Ireland U16 decider with the Dubs.

Former Mourneabbey and current Cork LGFA manager Dominic Gallagher is looking forward to the challenge of facing the Leinster champions.

Cork came through a tough examination in the Munster final against Kerry before being pushed to the limit by Cavan in the penultimate round. Those tough tests should stand to a battle-hardened Cork in the All-Ireland final.

“It was a very tough game against Cavan in the semi-finals,” Gallagher told the Echo.

“Cavan pretty much waltzed through the Ulster Championship so we knew that they were quite good. Having said that, we weren’t quite sure what they were like until we faced them. So, we just prepared the girls as best we could.

“(On the night), we won the toss and played with the benefit of the breeze. Cavan got the first three points and we were under pressure straight away. The girls responded very well though and scored 1-5 without reply.

“We went in seven points up at half time and happy enough with that, particularly the way the girls has responded.

Mourneabbey manager Dominic Gallagher leadin his side to victory over Banner in the Munster ladies football final at Mallow on Saturday.

"We were put under the cosh but managed to nullify Cavan’s threat up front. Into the second half, we managed to keep Cavan at arm’s length even though they got a goal midway through the second half which brought it back to a two-point game with seven or eight minutes left.

“Again, the girls responded very well and kicked three points in a row to go on and win it despite having to deal with what I’d all a strange sin-binning just before the end.”

As impressive as their Cavan victory was, there is no doubt that Dublin will provide Cork’s toughest test of the year in Wednesday evening’s All-Ireland final.

The Dubs scored freely throughout a dominant Leinster Championship run and netted seven goals in their 7-9 to 1-12 All-Ireland semi-final win over a talented Roscommon.

Yet, the character shown by the Cork U16s in coming from behind to knock out the Ulster champions bodes well for a management team and panel of players thrilled to reach a national decider.

“We are delighted to be in an All-Ireland U16 A final,” Gallagher said.

“The plan all along was that no one (involved with Cork) would book any holidays until after July 13th, the date of the All-Ireland final. That was the last date of this year’s U16 inter-county football season.

“Winning well is great but to see the character of the Cork team and the way they responded against Cavan in a tough, hard battle was very satisfying.

“We don’t doubt the character of our girls and they came through against Cavan but we face another tough test in the final. Dublin have come through very strongly.

“So, because of that, we don’t doubt that the challenge of going up against Dublin in the final is going to be huge. It will be a completely different challenge and Cork has it all to do again.”