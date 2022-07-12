West Cork football clubs have plenty of work to do ahead of the start of the championship

WEST Cork clubs’ Cork Credit Unions senior football league results suggests there is much work to be done ahead of this year’s county championships.

Castlehaven were unlucky to miss out on a Division 1 football league play-off semi-final.

The west Cork club were the exception to the rule however, as most other Carbery Division clubs have struggled to make a positive impact in the early months of the 2022 campaign.

James McCarthy’s side finished third in Division 1 Group A behind Cork PSFC county champions St Finbarr’s and Éire Óg.

Missing out on a play-off berth on points difference, the Haven can at least console themselves with the fact they won six and drew one of their nine outings.

Having Mark Collins and Micheal Hurley around certainly helped Castlehaven’s cause unlike other west Cork clubs who struggled to field strong line-ups throughout the league campaign.

Brian Hurley taking on Carbery Rangers.

The west Cork contingent were no different to the majority of the county’s other football teams in that regard with experimenting with young players, emigration, players taking early holidays, others suffering from long-term injuries and dual commitments delivering inconsistent results.

Newcestown are a good example of how dual football and hurling demands stretched GAA panels to the absolute limit during this year’s league.

A constant stream of matches in both grades, week after week, saw the west Cork club register just three Division 1 wins. Castlehaven, Clonakilty and Nemo Rangers await Newcestown’s in eh opening group phase of the Cork PSFC in a couple of weeks’ time.

Declan Hayes’ attempts to revitalise a Carbery Rangers senior team that lost all three Cork PSFC group matches in 2021 gained traction in Group B of Division 1.

Winning five of their nine league outings was a positive return for a Rangers team that scored impressive victories over play-off qualifiers Cill na Martra and divisional rivals O’Donovan Rossa and Ilen Rovers.

Those results are welcome boosts ahead of a tough Cork PSFC opening phase that involves matches with reigning champions St Finbarr’s, Éire Óg (both through to the Division 1 play-offs) and Carrigaline.

Further down Division 1 Group B, O’Donovan Rossa, Ilen Rovers and Clonakilty’s results have proven less positive.

All three west Cork clubs used the league to blood new players in the absence of some of their regular starters but six wins combined - Rossa’s (three), Clon (two) and Rovers (one) - still represents a hugely disappointing return.

Castlehaven players Brian Hurley and Jack Cahalane looking to tackle Thomas O'Rourke, Carbery Rangers during their Bon Secours premier S.F.C. match at Leap, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Last year’s relegation from the PSFC was a huge blow to a proud Ilen Rovers club but a young core possesses enough quality make their mark in Senior A. New O’Donovan Rossa manager Gene O’Donovan will be equally keen for his team to kick on from last year’s disappointing Cork SAFC showing.

One draw from Skibbereen’s opening group matches was an unsatisfactory return for a talented setup.

As for Clonakilty, the 2021 Cork PSFC runners-up are delighted to have Mike ‘Haulie’ O’Neill in charge for another season.

Poor league form aside, there is enough inter-county quality within Clon’s ranks to reach the knockout stages once again.

It won’t be easy considering the Brewery Town have to negotiate a qualifying group that contains west Cork rivals the Haven and Newcestown plus Nemo Rangers.

Dohenys’ ascension to the summit of the Division 2 county league and subsequent qualification for this year’s play-offs is just reward for Declan O’Dwyer’s hard-working squad.

The Dunmanway club won six of their nine Group A league fixtures to top the table, losing only once to Nemo Rangers by a point.

That consistent level of performance should serve Dohenys well in the upcoming Senior A county championship.

Last year, O’Dwyer’s side finished joint-top of their qualifying group before overcoming Knocknagree in the SAFC quarter-finals.

A narrow defeat to St Michael’s ended Doheny’s title aspirations at the penultimate stage. Yet, a solid 2022 league campaign coupled with a young age-profile should see Dohenys challenge once again this year.

Elsewhere in Division 2, west Cork’s Bandon and Bantry Blues finished in the bottom half of the Group A standings.

The Blues were relegated from the Senior A grade following four losses last term but will look to former Cork senior Ruairí Deane for inspiration in the in the Cork PIFC.