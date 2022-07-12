Cork City prepare for vital clash with Galway

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy was satisfied with his team’s display against Stoke City ahead of their crucial game against Galway United this Friday.

The City boss was able to give some much-need game time to some of his players returning from injury in preparation for his side’s clash against John Caulfield’s men.

City go into their game one point clear of their rivals and victory for either side in the clash between the top two sides in the First Division would be significant in the race for the title.

Speaking after the Stoke game Healy said:

“It was good. It as good to see some new players coming in and obviously one or two lads coming back from injury.

"It was very warm conditions as well which wasn’t ideal for us but we made a lot of changes during the game and I think the players got good minutes under their belt for the next game Friday night.

“We have a lot of options at the moment. We have players returning from injury and that is going to create a lot competition for places, which can only be good thing.

“The Galway game is a massive game. If we did win it; it would leave us in a very good position.

"Galway are going very very well. They have strengthened their squad the last few weeks with a couple of signings.

Cork City's Ronan Hurley battling for the ball with Stoke City's Harry Clarke, during their friendly match at Turner's Cross.

"They had a very good win against Cobh (Ramblers) the other night so it will be a massive game. There will be a big crowd here so it will be a good one for the players to play in.

“It probably will be a tight game. Like I said; they are a good side. We are a good side as well, so it will be an entertaining game.

"I won’t say it’s just a two-horse race but Waterford’s defeat to Wexford does make it difficult for them. However they have shown that they are capable of going on a run.

"We have seen that with their eight-game unbeaten run. So you just don’t know. But at the moment, it probably is Galway and Cork City.

“The boys defensively have been brilliant. We have a very good defensive record and obviously we have got some good attacking players.

"We have been going well but we have to keep going. We have to be better. Even today against Stoke, you always want to be better.

"Even the players that came on, like the younger players, I thought they did very very well. You can see all of the players we have at the moment, we have a lot of options, which could come into play on Friday night.

“We have options that we can bring serious players from the bench. It’s always good to have.

"Even in training; the training standards go up because players are fighting for their places and that is what you want.”

Louis Britton made his first appearance for City in their friendly against Stoke since arriving from his controversial move from Bristol City, having spent the first part of the season on loan at Waterford.

The striker almost announced his arrival with a debut goal against Stoke and Healy is thrilled to have his new man on board.

“A new player will always bring a small bit of energy to the squad. You can see what he can do today.

"He’s different to Ruairi Keating and Cian Murphy. He’s more of a target player.

"He’s a very very good finisher and he has shown that in training. We are delighted to have him. He’s a very good lad.”