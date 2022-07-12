The Peter Barrett Memorial Draghunt postponed until Thursday night

THE Peter Barrett memorial meeting was disrupted with the cancellation of the Senior races on Sunday due to the death of Castletownkenneigh member Richard Bradfield.

It was announced that the Senior meeting will now take place on Thursday with a scheduled slip.

Luckily for draghunting enthusiasts the Puppy meet on Friday did take place and it proved a wonderful evening for Mayfield trainer Denise Rall who had a Puppy and veteran double.

The present warm spell is certainly testing hounds and in the Puppy race there was a major surprise when Magic’s Beauty crossed the tape in impressive fashion to gain a first win of the season for the Mayfield hound.

It has been a sparse period for the Mayfield club having dominated for many years in the noughties with quality hounds like Magic’s Choice, Mossy and Son of Mossy but for Denise Rall the buzz of winning has never left her.

Denise said: “We had some very good hounds and we enjoyed them but winning with Magic’s Beauty is great especially as it’s her first win of the season.

“Draghunting is a sport we enjoy very much but you have to take the good with the bad.” The season to date has been a good one for the Griffin United son and father training partnership of Sean and John O’Sullivan.

Fresh from their impressive win at the Munster championships with Sean T he once again put in a serious shift to take runner up slot.

Sean T a son of reigning Senior champion Authority is an improving hound and could well make a very good hound in the coming years.

Kieran Kearney is certainly having a season to remember with Puppy championship leader Kilbrittain Girl and she continued in her quest for championship honours when snatching third ticket.

Since the season began Kilbrittain Girl has consistently run well and barring a complete meltdown looks destined for the title.

Aaron Freyne and Shirley Quilligan of Clogheen with Jamie's Gem winner of Munster Senior Maiden draghunt at Sixmilemater.

Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins have probably the most hounds in any kennel within our sport and they were rewarded with the next three tickets.

Diamond, Penny’s Girl and Tiger’s Boy ran a fine draghunt to complete the ticketing hounds.

The Mayfield double was completed on the night when Denise Rall’s Magic’s Lad showed his skill in keeping his nose to the ground by finishing alone in the veteran draghunt.

Last week in my Friday column I reminisced about Owenabue Harriers former hounds that prompted a former member to contact me.

David Harrington (jnr) a former member of the club who trained Lazy to Senior championship honours in the eighties spoke of his delight in reading the column on a weekly basis despite being no longer involved in the sport.

David also pointed out his father David (Snr) 19th anniversary was last week and to be fair he was key member of the executive committee as treasurer for many years.

Many thanks to David as I will try to keep the great harrier men and hounds remembered from time to time as we cannot forget the people who fought for the survival of the sport.

On Sunday the Heats draghunts will be hosted at Glenville at 11am.

Results Ballineen Puppy: 1. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Diamond (IHT); 5. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 6. Tigers Boy (IHT).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield) only one completed the course.