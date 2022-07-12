Tony Considine: I find it strange to think that they got caught up in what their own Cork people were saying about them. 

LIMERICK and Kilkenny have qualified for the All-Ireland final, but what about the other counties that didn't make it to that stage?

And what are the reasons that they did not make it?

Some may think they could have gone further, and others just never got going.

The Munster championship was the big championship of the year, and was the most entertaining, and rounded off with an epic Munster final that went to extra time, with one point separating the sides at the finish.

You would have to say the most entertaining matches in the Munster championship were provided by Clare and Limerick.

Cork had a disappointing year, loosing out to Galway, and then Kieran Kingston stepping down.

A lot of things have been said since, mostly by some of Kieran's management team, and I find it strange to think that they got caught up in what their own Cork people were saying about them.

If they are taking notice to stuff like that, I wonder were they fully tuned in to the job they were doing?

Criticism is part and parcel of the job when you are a mentor.

Criticism from people that shouldn't matter. Your own will always do that.

If you are taking notice to what people say in podcasts, don't we all know that every Tom, Dick and Harry has a podcast now, and have a lot of opinions, and as for the Sunday Game, these people think they invented the game, God Help Us !

Why would you take any notice of stuff like that?

New Cork manager Pat Ryan

I believe all that nonsense should go over your head and all you should concentrate on are the people working with you, your own management team and especially the players you have on the field.

Nothing else matters.

Whether it is praise or criticism, it should not matter to you.

As one famous manager once said, there is only six inches between a pat on the back and a kick up the arse.

Cork were a disappointment this year, especially the first few games in the Munster championship when they lost to Limerick and Clare.

It put them under pressure right away, but they regrouped and got a couple of wins and finishing third in Munster when it really didn't look on.

So you have to say they got a few things right, showing a good bit of character when it did not look like they would do it.

Their backs were to the wall, but they fought their way out of it.

So I'm sure the new manager Pat Ryan will have a lot to work with in the next few years.

I believe he will have to find a few new players in various positions of the field, and that will not happen overnight.

Pat will know a lot of these players very well as he had them at underage, but there is a big difference between under age and senior inter-county hurling.

I'm sure Pat knows that well. A lot of these players will have confidence in him but I believe the crucial thing for Pat will be getting a strong management team in place.

Surrounding himself with the right people is very important. People you can depend upon and that will gel together.

High standards should be the order of the day, and never dropped.

Apart from Cork, I'd say the biggest disappointment of all has to be in Waterford.

After all they were League champions and classed by a lot of pundits (this writer excluded) as the second best team to Limerick, not alone in Munster, but in the country.

But the wheels came off the wagon very early for them when a very under-strength Limerick team beat them.

Waterford fell apart after that, loosing to Cork and Clare heavily. There are rumours that Liam Cahill is looking at his options as to whether he stays or not.

In the end they did not seem to be playing for him, and there was talk of unrest in the camp.

Of course that is what players do, they always blame someone else. It's never them.

So Liam Cahill has a lot of thinking to do after a very disappointing championship run.

Interesting to see what will happen in Waterford.

Tipperary were also very disappointing but they had lost a lot of quality players through injury and retirements.

Could we also see a change of Management there next year?

The team that surprised everyone were the Clare team, well managed by Brian Lohan.

They had a great run especially in the Munster championship. They played great no nonsense hurling, typical of the man over the team.

Munster championship took a lot out of them. Every game they played in it was a big game for them.

They ran out of steam against Kilkenny in the All Ireland semi final, but progress was made.

Next year will be the test for them. Can they follow it up? We will wait and see. Brian will not be happy with the way the year ended.

He will need to find some new players and strengthen his panel for the next year. If he can do that, Clare will be up there again.