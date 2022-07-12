Criticism part of the inter-county territory but honesty is key

Pat Spillane’s announcement at the weekend that he will be retiring from The Sunday Game after three decades as a pundit tied in nicely with the debate that has been ongoing in Cork GAA circles over the last week.

By this stage, it’s unlikely that you’ll have missed the furore over the levels of criticism – perceived or otherwise – aimed at the Cork hurling team and management.

Pat Mulcahy’s interview with The Echo last Monday generated a response and it was something that fellow outgoing senior selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan expanded upon when he spoke with Off The Ball.

Each felt that some former Cork players were over the line in terms of fairness, especially as they too knew what it was like to be part of a county management team. Nobody likes taking unwarranted flak, of course, and it can feel all the more acute in the pressurised environment of inter-county.

To look at it from the other side, during John Meyler’s spell in charge, O’Sullivan generated some headlines with his comments about how Cork were faring – to him, they probably felt like justified analysis but, equally, the management there at the time may not have seen it that way. Subjectivity plays a large part in all of this.

In a crowded marketplace, bigger and louder opinions will always gain the most attention, but we forget that there are real people on the receiving end.

During lockdown in 2020, RTÉ replayed old Late Late Show clips and in one edition, there was a 1985 interview with Spillane, who had received his eighth All-Star Award earlier that night.

He made the point that, as amateurs playing football as a hobby, inter-county players did not deserve to receive public criticism. Spillane did at least have the gumption to acknowledge in his 1998 autobiography that his views had changed: “…once anybody, be they professional or amateur, goes on to the centre stage performing a song, acting in a play or playing football or hurling then they are open to criticism – be it good, bad or indifferent. GAA players have one of the biggest stages in Ireland and are now watched by a huge audience. If they play badly or are guilty of some misdemeanour, then I believe it should be highlighted.”

Eoin Cadogan is somebody who was in the Cork dressing room last year, retiring after the All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick. This year, he has been contributing a column to the Irish Examiner and, when he spoke to The Echo prior to the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final, we asked if staying objective when analysing former team-mates was a challenge.

“It was something I was very conscious of when I was asked to take up the role,” he said.

“I’ve a fierce passion for the game – I enjoy coaching and I like to see fellas getting better.

“I’d be very honest in my opinions, I try not to sugar-coat it, I’m going to say what I see. If I’m seeing it, then the 40,000 people sitting in the stands are seeing it and ye’re seeing it, but sometimes it just needs to be said straight out, with honest.

“I suppose, if you’re being honest and there are facts behind what you’re saying, then if someone wants to challenge you, by all means they can, but they need to be able to counter what I’m saying.

“I just try to be honest, I try not to create conflict but to be genuine in what I’m saying. Anything I’ve ever said has been very genuine and very honest. I think that the players and the backroom team would know that I’m coming from a good place.

“I would have liked for them to be winning more games and I told a couple of them that when I met them during the season – ‘You need to give me something good to write about, knocking ye each week isn’t helping my cause either because none of ye will be talking to me!’

“I think they understand that, and I understand that, when you’re in the inter-county bubble, the outside world doesn’t really matter. Those boys aren’t really reading those articles, nor was I when I was playing.

“I don’t think they get too caught up in it, really.”