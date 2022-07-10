Ian Walsh kicks Kanturk into the Division 2 football league final with a big win over Dohenys

Kanturk 1-18

Dohenys 0-5

KANTURK are through to a Cork Credit Unions Division 2 League final meeting with Aghada thanks to a sixteen-point defeat of Dohenys at a sun-scorched Dunmanway.

Sunday afternoon’s semi-final pitted two of Division 2’s most consistent teams over the previous couple of months.

Kanturk were the better team in the opening half and built a merited 1-8 to 0-3 half time lead.

The second half saw the eventual winners comfortably maintain their lead and restrict Dohenys to two further scores.

Ian Walsh was in superb form and kicked ten points in Kanturk’s victory.

Alan Walsh chipped in with a well-taken goal and two additional points. Tommy, Aidan and Paul Walsh formed a hardworking midfield trio that repeatedly denied their opponents time and space.

A chastening afternoon for west Cork club Dohenys was compounded by an inability to gain enough possession from their own kick-outs or disrupt Kanturk’s.

Martin O’Brien has a talented Kanturk squad at his disposal this year and this latest performance suggests a bright summer ahead if the Duhallow club can field their strongest lineup.

As for Dohenys, it is time to focus on their upcoming Cork SAFC following a disappointing display.

Kanturk got off to a blistering start by gaining possession from the throw-in and releasing Paul Walsh.

The midfielder galloped clear and split the posts with the semi-final’s first attack.

The visitors doubled their advantage courtesy of an Alan Walsh mark and capped off a dominant spell when Ian Walsh converted a free.

Three points behind, Dohenys struggled to gain a foothold and were fortunate not to be further behind when their opponents kicked two consecutive wides.

Dohenys were equally profligate in front of goal and suffered an even bigger setback after 9 minutes.

A patient Kanturk move ended with Alan Walsh winning a high ball and finding the bottom corner to make it 1-3 to 0-0.

Jerry McCarthy got the home team on the scoreboard and Keith White further reduced the deficit a minute later.

Kanturk remained in the ascendancy however as Alan Walsh whistled a shot inches over the crossbar to make it 1-4 to 0-2 on the quarter hour.

The Duhallow side continued to dominate and only a magnificent Jerry McCarthy block prevented a second Kanturk goal.

Winning their own kick-outs with ease and utilising Lorcan McLoughlin’s pace through the middle, Kanturk comfortably maintained their five-point lead heading towards the break.

Two Ian Walsh frees stretched the visitors advantage before Fionn Herlihy floated over Dohenys’ third score of the afternoon.

A succession of turnovers blighted the home team’s attacks and Kanturk were full value for their 1-8 to 0-3 interval lead after Lorcan O’Neill and Lorcan McLoughlin found their range.

Three early second half wides didn’t deter Kanturk from pouring forward and Ian Walsh ended a patient move with a comfortable score.

Another Walsh free made it a ten-point game but Mark Buckley quickly responded with Dohenys’ best point of the afternoon.

Ian Walsh kept the scoreboard ticking over from a pair of frees and Paul Walsh added a fine score to make it 1-13 to 0-4 with 15 minutes remaining.

Jerry McCarthy came up from centre-back to notch Dohenys’ fifth score but another Ian Walsh free and close-range Paul Walsh point ended the tie as a contest with 10 minutes to go. Lorcan O’Neill and two Ian Walsh frees rounded off a comprehensive Kanturk 1-18 to 0-5 victory.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-10 (0-8 frees),A Walsh 1-2 (0-1 mark), P Walsh 0-3, L O’Neill 0-2, L McLoughlin 0-1.

Dohenys: F Herlihy 0-2, K White, M Buckley and J McCarthy 0-1 each.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; D Browne, T Walsh, M Healy; P Walsh, A Walsh (captain); L O’Keefe, L McLoughlin, C Mullane; A Walsh, C Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: R Cashman for J Fullerton (ht), C Clernon for L O’Keefe (40), D O’Connor for C Mullane (43), G Keenahan for L McLoughlin (50), E O’Connor for T Walsh (52, inj), B Healy for A Walsh (60, inj), A Murphy for L O’Neill (60).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, Declan Collins, D Rice; J Collins, J McCarthy, D McSweeney; J Kelly (captain), Darragh Collins, M Buckley, F Herlihy, K White; G Farr, C O’Shea, A O’Donovan.

Subs: David Collins for Aidan O’Donovan (15), Adam O’Donovan for Declan Collins (ht), R Coakley for Darragh Collins (38), S O’Donovan for C O’Shea (43), E Farrell for J Farrell (55).

Referee: M Collins (Clonakilty).