Cronin on fire for Nemo as they storm to league final

Nemo Rangers 3-20

Eire Og 0-4

NEMO RANGERS preserved their 100% record in the Cork Credit Unions League Division 1 with a runaway win over under-strength Eire Og in the semi-final at Trabeg on Sunday.

The home side made it 10 wins from as many games parading a full deck whereas the Ovens club were missing the likes of the Murphys, Coopers and Dylan Foley among others.

Nemo welcomed back their Cork contingent with Mark Cronin top-scoring on 2-7 while skipper for the season, Luke Connolly, was next best with 0-5.

Keeper Micheal Aodh Martin and the entire full-back line of Kieran Histon, Briain Murphy and Kevin O’Donovan were also returning from inter-county duties.

And the while the game was competitive enough in the opening quarter once Nemo added six points without response to lead 0-10 to 0-3 at the interval it was always going to be a matter of their winning margin at the end.

Nemo played with the strong wind behind them from the start on a gloriously warm afternoon, where referee James Regan a commonsense approach to give short water-breaks in either half.

Eire Og only trailed 0-4 to 0-3 before the first stoppage after midfielders Colm O’Callaghan and Ronan O’Toole hit the target either side of a Daniel Goulding effort.

And despite registering nine wides in the period, such was Nemo’s dominance that they could afford to shrug that stat away and remain in control.

Connolly started and completed the second quarter scoring surge-from a ’45 and a free respectively-though Martin was summoned to save low to his right, when Daire McCarthy came raiding just before the interval.

The second-half was one-way traffic as Nemo showed plenty of energy and patience in their build-up play, increasing their advantage with three further point before the opening goal on 40 minutes.

It was classic Nemo, attacking down the right with Connolly, Conor Horgan and Paul Kerrigan involved to set up Cronin, who dummied neatly before sticking it low into the corner, 1-13 to 0-3.

Kerrigan raised one of the loudest cheers of the afternoon with a super left-footed attempt from distance before called ashore as Nemo made full use of the nine-substitute rule operating in the league.

They added five more points, including one from Conor Horgan, which took a wicked bounce off the firm ground before sailing well clear of the crossbar.

A Goulding free was Eire Og’s solitary score in the half as Nemo maintained their drive to the inevitable conclusion.

They added a second goal after 55 minutes, substitute Gary Sayers bravely diving in to punch Kevin O’Donovan’s pass in at the far post for 2-19 to 0-4.

And Nemo claimed a third in the second minute of injury-time, when Cork keeper Chris Kelly was adjudged to have denied Sayers with a dangerous foot block, which led to a penalty.

Cronin stepped up to tuck away the kick with clinical accuracy and leave Nemo needing to get the better of county champions and defending league title holders St Finbarr’s in the final to complete a perfect record.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: M Cronin 2-7, 1-0 pen, 2f, L Connolly 0-5, 2f, 1’45, G Sayers 1-0, C Horgan 0-3, C McCartan 0-2, K O’Donovan, P Kerrigan, C O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Eire Og: D Goulding 0-2, 1f, C O’Callaghan, R O’Toole 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C McCartan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan. P Kerrigan, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly, captain.

Subs: K O’Sullivan for Histon 36, R Dalton for Kerrigan 43, M Hill for Murphy, C O’Donovan for O’Driscoll, C Dalton for J Horgan, L Horgan for McCartan 46, G Sayers for Connolly, J O’Donovan for A O’Donovan, C Kiely for C Horgan 53.

EIRE OG: C Kelly; D O’Herlihy, J Mullins, M Corkery; D Dineen, M Griffin, D McCarthy; C O’Callaghan, R O’Toole; K Hallissey, J Kelleher, D Kelly; S O’Driscoll, D Goulding, D Kirwan.

Subs: B Hurley for Hallissey half-time, D Murphy for Mullins 37, L Murphy for O’Callaghan 52, J Sheehan for O’Driscoll 53, D Casey for Goulding, D O’Shea for Hurley an C Mullins for O’Herlihy 59.

Referee: J Regan (Lough Rovers).