Seven up for Cork City WFC as they advance in style in the FAI Cup with big win over Bonagee United

Cork City 7

Bonagee United 0

CORK CITY WFC progressed into the next round of the FAI Senior Women’s Cup courtesy of a comfortable and comprehensive victory over non-league Donegal side Bonagee United at a sun-drenched Turner's Cross on Sunday afternoon.

Although early days into his tenure, Danny Murphy already appears to have made a considerable impact with this City side.

Given how the 2022 season has progressed a good cup run is something the City Women’s team would really welcome.

The hosts almost opened the scoring in the 4th minute through a Christina Dring attempt inside the box which clipped the crossbar.

Lauren Singleton, Cork City WFC, celebrates her effort as the ball crosses the line for the first goal, ahead of Niamh Mailey, Bonagee Utd goalkeeper.

Bonagee began well and pressed up high in the opening stages. Nathalie McFadden unleashed a long range effort which provided a warning to the home side.

With 10 minutes played on the clock it was City that were in the lead.

It was a well worked move from the hosts. A good cross was floated into the box by Orlaith Deasy and was finished from close range by Lauren Singleton, which somehow managed to evade the grasp of Bonagee goalkeeper Niamh Mailey.

City tails were up by this stage. Aobhin Donnelly went close to getting on the scoresheet when her powerful effort was saved.

Deasy was proving a reliable attacking threat for Cork City and she went close through a strike which went into the side netting.

In the 18th minute City doubled their advantage. Eva Mangan raced on a fine run into the penalty area before her shot was saved.

Then on hand to finish from close range on the rebound was Dring.

Riona Crowley, Cork City WFC, Natalie McFadden, Bonagee Utd.

Things got even better for the home side just a few minutes later when goal number three arrived.

Following what was a fine through ball from Eva Mangan, Aoibhin Donnelly rounded the Bonagee goalkeeper before coolly slotting home to the back of the net.

City were well in command by the 27th minute mark, when Donnelly went close again with a shot that went just over from the edge of the box.

They were not intent on stopping just there.

A few minutes later Dring threatened to further extend the Cork lead, but she was closed down in a decent scoring position by the Bonagee defence.

Christina Dring, Cork City WFC, fires at the goal to score the second goal, unbder pressure from Caitlin Hume, Bonagee Utd.

Mangan was among the top City performers and she almost scored on the stroke of half time after rounding the visiting netminder Mailey, but Bonagee’s Shannon McBride did well with a vital last ditch tackle.

While in first half stoppage time, City threatened again when Singleton saw her well taken effort saved, with Dring also going close.

Overall it was a very productive opening forty five minutes from Danny Murphy’s City side.

A fourth goal for City arrived early into the second half. It was an instant impact from Chloe Atkinson who found the top corner with a stunning finish from the edge of the box.

Mangan was to get the fifth goal for Cork City, being in the right place at the right time to tap home from close range.

City were in buoyant mood and they were hungry for more even with their considerable advantage.

Zara Foley went close with a headed attempt from a corner kick on 52 minutes.

Foley was on hand to score the sixth City goal of the contest on 62 minutes, when she was on hand to head into the bottom corner of the net from a corner kick.

Laura Shine was provided with the perfect chance to get a seventh City goal from the penalty spot, but her spot kick was saved well by Bonagee goalkeeper Mailey.

On 78 minutes, Shine did mark her return from injury with a goal and was on hand to slot home the seventh City goal courtesy of a cool close range header from a corner kick.

Danny Murphy has made good progress in a short space of time and City will hope this can continue over the coming weeks and months ahead.

The City cup dream remains very much alive.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Nathalie O’Brien, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Christina Dring, Aoibhin Donnelly, Riona Crowley, Orlaith Deasy, Eva Mangan, Lauren Singleton, Ellie O’Brien.

Subs: Chloe Atkinson for O’Brien, Danielle Burke for Crowley (both HT), Laura Shine for Singleton, Nadine Seward for Dring (both 60), Shaunagh McCarthy for Deasy (70).

BONAGEE UNITED: Niamh Mailey; Siobhan Sweeney, Caitlin Hume, Amy Thompson, Kaneshia McKinney, Ciana Brogan, Shannon McBride, Hannah Hopkins, Amanda Gallagher, Natalie McFadden, Bronagh Gallagher.

Subs: Deborah Kerrigan for Hopkins (60), Julie McCloy for Sweeney (70).

Referee: Chris Sheehan.