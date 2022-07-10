Goals secure win for Barrs in SF league semi-final over Cill Na Martra

St Finbarr’s 3-12

Cill na Martra 2-11

The Barrs are through to the Cork Credit Unions Division One football league final after their win over Cill na Martra.

Overall they were the better side but will be delighted with the tough workout they got against a quality Cill na Martra outfit, both ahead of the league final and upcoming championship.

The Barrs didn’t have it all their own way and were it not for a number of missed chances it could have been even closer. But the quality and experience of the winners told in the end, with the likes of Brian Hayes, Enda Dennehy impressing up front. Ian Maguire and Eoin Comyns were in good form in midfield, with Dylan Quinn and Jamie Burns playing well in defence.

Cill na Martra can be happy with their overall showing and they were in this game right up to when Luke Hannigan got the Barrs third goal late in the second-half. For them Micheal Ó Deasuna led their attack and is someone that will be someone they will look to in the championship. He lined out at midfield last year but his move to full-forward is one that has worked out for the West Cork side.

Enda Dennehy and Jamie Burns, St.Finbarr's, Ciaran O Duinnin, Cill Na Martra.

Hayes opened the scoring with Ó Deasuna replying and he added a second, which put his side 0-3 to 0-1 up after eight minutes.

A minute later and the Barrs had their first goal, with Adam Lyne and Dennehy combining to play Hayes in for a green flag. Cill na Martra responded with a goal from Trevor Ó hEalaithe.

Maguire, Hayes and Colin Lyons all raised white flags, with Danny Ó Conaill on target for their opponents as the Barrs led 2-5 to 1-4 after 20 minutes.

Cillian Myers-Murray and Dennehy were on target again as the Barrs led 2-8 to 1-5 at half-time.

A goal from Ó Deasuna early in the second-half put only four between the sides and he added a point, along with Eoin Ó Conaill, to make it 2-7 to 2-9, after 41 minutes.

But the Barrs third goal in the 50th minute was a killer blow they never recovered from this and a number of missed chances didn’t help.

Ó Deasuna did get the last score but by then it was over as a contest as the Barrs move on to the final.

Ethan Twomey, St.Finbarr's, Dano O Duinnin, Cill Na Martra.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Hayes 2-3, L Hannigan 1-0, C Myers-Murray 0-4 (2f, 0-1 45), E Dennehy 0-2, I Maguire, C Lyons, E Twomey 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasuna 1-7 (5f, 0-1 45), T Ó hEalaithe 1-0, C Ó Duinnin, D Ó Conaill, E Ó Conaill, M Ó Duinnin 0-1 each.

St FINBARR’S: J Kerins; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor; C Lyons, J Burne, D Quinn; I Maguire, E Comyns; A Lyne, E Dennehy, C Dennehy; E Twomey, B Hayes, C Myers-Murray.

Subs: B O’Connell for C Dennehy (25), D Byrne for B Hennessy, C Doolan for J Burns (both 42), L Hannigan for I Maguire (45), B Groogan for B Hayes (55), J Linehan for E Twomey (60).

CILL NA MARTRA: A Ó Conaill; A Ó hUidhir, G Ó Mocháin, F Ó Faoláin; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Foirreidh, C Ó Foirreidh; A Ó Cuana, C MacLochlainn; F Ó hEalaithe, C Ó Duinnin, T Ó hEalaithe; D Ó Duinnin, M Ó Deasuna, S Ó Duinnin.

Subs: M Ó Duinnin for T Ó hEalaithe (ht), E Ó Conaill for C Ó Duinnin (40), M Ó Cathasaigh for F Ó Faolain (48), G Ó Faolain for F Ó hEalaithe, A Ó Loingsigh for S Ó Duinnin (both 50), A Ó Mochain for S Ó Foirreidh (56), J MacCarthaigh for C MacLochlainn (60).

Referee: Canice Walsh, Nemo Rangers.