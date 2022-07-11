Kevin O'Donovan feels that managerial pathway will benefit Cork and coaches

While Cork County Board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan is pleased to have a coaching pathway now in place for inter-county teams, the system need not and will not be a restrictive on.

The appointment of Pat Ryan as the new senior hurling manager last week came on the back of a successful stint as U20 boss while he has also banked Rebel Óg involvement along with triumphs at club level for Sarsfields.

Senior football manager Keith Ricken, currently on sabbatical, and interim boss John Cleary have managed the county U20/U21 team, both winning All-Ireland titles, while Bobbie O’Dwyer, in charge of the U20s, was minor manager previously, winning the 2019 All-Ireland.

A conveyor belt is in place from U14 up to minor at U17, where mentors graduate with the players. This makes for a good overall ecosystem, O’Donovan feels, while not shunning anyone outside it.

“Absolutely, the system is strong,” he says, “but in a way that shouldn’t limit their choices or our choices.

“It’s not a restrictive structure in that you must do A, B and C, but we would hope that C would follow A and B.

“It’ll allow us to get really good people in at under-age level – we know who’s in charge of the Cork U14s, U15s, U16s, all with the expectation that they’ll move with the teams.

“At the same time, we’re looking at what lads are doing at club level as well, Pat Ryan’s club record is as impressive as his county record, albeit there is something different about managing at inter-county level – dealing with players, dealing with clubs, dealing with organisation.

“It’s just different, so we just feel that, the more opportunities we give guys on the way up, the more chance we’ll have good managers at the end.”

Ultimately, greater exposure to the vagaries of inter-county management can only benefit those working their way up the ladder.

“That’s the idea,” O’Donovan says, “but then of course events can overtake that.

“If managers are successful, things can change; if managers have change of plans or personal situations, things can change. But, on the whole, if you get as many good people as possible into the system at the bottom, you’ll get as many good people as possible out of the system at the top. It’s as simple as that.

“The key thing is that they make their mistakes off-Broadway. They’re out there learning, dealing with parents and clubs and different situations at U14, U15, U16, so they won’t be experimenting at a later date.

“It allows us to assess the temperament of these people – are they suitable for the job? To be an inter-county senior manager tests every element of your being and, the more we see of that testing all the way up, the more you’ll be assured that someone like Pat Ryan is a steady hand to lead that ship.”

Ryan’s selectors will be announced by the time of the August monthly meeting of Cork County Board. At U20 level, he was joined by Donal O’Mahony (Bishopstown), Fergal Condon (Aghada) and Brendan Coleman (Youghal) – all of whom remained on when Ryan stepped down, with O’Mahony becoming manager – while Wayne Sherlock (Blackrock) was also part of the set-up for the All-Ireland wins of 2019 and 2020.