Ballyphehane footballers power to an historic county junior C football title win over Freemount

Ballyphehane 4-9

Freemount 0-6

BALLYPHEHANE tasted the joy of county glory for the first time by overcoming Freemount in the Bon Secours Cork County Junior C Football Championsip Final at a sunbasked Mallow on Saturday.

Victory was no more than Ballyphehane deserved in sweltering heat, the city men emerged as the better balanced side, showing more composure in their play and crucially more scoring options.

Following a competitive opening 15 minutes, the game turned on its head once Freemount lost a player to a black card and Ballyphehane capitalised on gaining a rewarding 2-1 to lay the foundation for a historic triumph.

In energy sapping conditions, there was no separating the sides early on, Ballyphehane points by Troy O'Sullivan and Robbie Wyse cancelled out by Kevin O'Connor and Cathal Broderick at the opposite end.

Pat Horgan, Vice Chairperson Cork County Board, presents the Cup to Sean Fielding, Ballyphehane Captain.

However, the game took a firm direction towards Ballyphehane, good work by Alex Cummins saw O'Sullivan hauled down in the penalty, Freemount full back Tommy Nunan sidelined for 10 minutes and Cummins netted the spot kick.

That allowed Ballyphehane take a firm hold of the game, Jamie Geasley and Wyse powering forward from defence, Cian O'Brien impressing in midfield and Cummins directing matters at centre forward.

Ballyphehane might well have added a second green flag only for O'Sullivan to be denied by a brilliant reaction save by Freemount 'keeper Seán Dustan.

However the inevitable second did surface, from a throw up ball in front of the Freemount posts, Aaron West showed terrific anticipation and a snapshot flew past Dunstan.

Troy O'Sullivan, Ballyphehane, is brought down in the square by Tommy Nunan, Freemount, resulting in a penalty.

Freemount attempted a recovery, a Seán Fehin effort well saved by Ballyphehane custodian Daniel Sweeney for the Seandún men to hold a 2-5 to 0-3 advantage at the interval.

And Ballyphehane picked up where they had left off , finding a quick gear to consolidate their dominance, good work by Craig Murphy placed West for his side's third goal.

Indeed Ballyphehane's pace and movement matched the conditions and they capitalised in a further rewarding move, Cummins the provider for David Young to raise the green flag.

Though Freemount battled bravely to the finishing line, their efforts earned pointed frees from Luke Morrissey yet they were unable to cope with the onslaught of their opponents.

Robert Wyse, Ballyphehane, Conor Shanahan, Freemount

There was no stopping Ballyphehane and though losing two players close to the finish, unbridled scenes greeted team captain's Seán Fielding acceptance of the silverware.

Disappointment for Freemount, their immediate focus switches to the Cork County JBHC Final and a meeting against Randal Óg next Saturday.

Scorers for Ballyphehane: A West 2-1 (1f), R Wyse (0-4),A Cummins 1-0p, D Young (1-0), T O'Sullivan, J Geasley, C O'Brien, M Barry 0-1 each.

Freemount: L Morrissey 0-3f, C Broderick (0-2), K O'Connor (0-1).

BALLYPHEHANE: D Sweeney; P Mealy, O Sweeney, J O'Brien; D Moore, J Geasley, R Wyse; M Barry, C O'Brien; T O'Sullivan, A Cummins, E Hill; A West, D Young, C Murphy.

Subs. S Fielding for D Young (46), C Horgan for E Hill (46), D Holland for J O'Brien (48), D Welsh for A Cummins (50), J Thompson for D Moore (52), P Mullins for C Murphy (54).

FREEMOUNT: S Dunstan, R McAulliffe, T Nunan, D O'Flynn; K O'Connor, C Shanahan, M O'Callaghan; S O'Callaghan, C Broderick; M Ballantyne, D Curtin, L Morrissey; S Broderick, S Fehin, D Collins.

Subs: J Ballentyne for M Ballentyne (ht), T O'Shea for S Fehin (55), W Torrens for D Collins (57).

Referee: C Maher (Buttevant).