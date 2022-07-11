Jaze Kabia joins Scottish Championship club on loan

CORK footballer Jaze Kabia has signed for Greenock Morton on loan from Livingston.

The 22-year-old, who plays as a forward, will stay with the Scottish Championship side until the end of the season.

Kabia joins the club after spending all of preseason with the Ton and he even played against Annan Athletic, Stenhousemuir and his parent club Livingston in friendlies.

The forward will now be tasked with leading a play-off push in the central Lowlands of Scotland.

Last season the club finished in seventh place in the Championship and they were narrowly beaten in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup by Motherwell.

Kabia’s first taste of competitive action will be in the group stages of the Scottish League Cup.

Morton are drawn in the same group as Hibernian, Falkirk, Clyde, and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

They are looking to qualify for the last sixteen of the competition for the first time since 2019.

Kabia is already a winner, as shown in his spells with Shelbourne and Cobh Ramblers in the League of Ireland.

The forward won the First Division with the Reds in 2019 and he featured on the Cobh team that reached the final of the 2018 League of Ireland Cup.

Kabia was a standout player for the Ramblers during their journey to the final, which saw memorable victories over Limerick FC, Longford Town, and Dundalk.

Shelbourne's Jaze Kabia celebrates at the final whistle against Cork City

Even though The Ramblers were beaten by Derry City 3-1 in the final at the Brandywell, Kabia held his head high after the club’s long cup journey.

The forward moved to Scotland in January 2021 and he signed a two and a two-and-a-half year contract with Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

He made his debut in a 2-2 draw with reigning league champions Celtic at Tony Macaroni Arena.

Kabia had an immediate impact that day as he was struck in the face by Scott Brown, and the Celtic captain received a straight red card.

This was an important result for Livingston as it kept their dreams alive of qualifying for the third round of that summer’s Europe Conference League.

The forward scored his first goal for Livingston on January 27th 2021. Kabia came off the bench against relegation bound Kilmarnock and put the ball in the net in the 89th minute.

This year, he was loaned out to Falkirk in the Scottish League One in January 2022. Kabia’s debut came off the bench and he scored a brace against East Fife.

When he arrived at Falkirk, they were already knocked out of all three cup competitions in Scotland.

This gave him a clean run in the league, and Falkirk ended up missing out on a play-off spot by a point.

This season, Kabia will compete in four different competitions with Greenock Morton. In addition to playing in the league and league cup, the club will compete for the Scottish Challenge Cup and the Scottish Cup.

Their ultimate ambition is promotion to the Scottish top flight, a feat which has long eluded the club.

The forward is well used to an intense schedule, something which he learned as a child in the Cork Youth and Schoolboy Leagues.

Kabia played for College Corinthians and Douglas Hall and he competed for a number of trophies at local and national level.