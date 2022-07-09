Christy O'Connor: The timing is right for Pat Ryan to take over as Cork senior hurling manager

ON ‘The Sunday Game’ the night after Galway defeated Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final, Liam Sheedy was effusive in his praise of Cork, more so in what they can do rather than in what they had done throughout the 2022 championship.

“To me you need skill, pace, depth and the right age profile,” said Sheedy. “I think Cork have all four ingredients, which is a really good starting point for any team.

“I think they have to work. I’d be giving them a programme tomorrow morning to start that physical bulking now because, physically, they have to bring more to the pitch.

“Some of that is down to their conditioning. They also lack that belief in big matches, but I do not think they’re far off the mark. I think there is an All-Ireland in this team, under who, I’m not so sure.”

Sheedy was right in everything he said but was he also discreetly putting it out there that he may be interested in the job?

Was there any need for him to go into that much detail, especially about putting players on an S&C programme so soon after Cork’s season had just concluded?

It’s highly unlikely that Cork would have ever appointed an outside manager but would it have been worth considering, given that Cork invited applications from outside the county for the Cork football manager’s job last autumn?

There is more of an emotional connection to the hurling job from the public but the only way the board could have justified even speaking to an outside candidate was if Pat Ryan had ruled himself out.

There are some quality people in the county who would have been interested in managing this Cork team, but Ryan was the outstanding choice once Kieran Kingston stepped away.

Ryan would have always had a strong loyalty to Kingston from having worked with him during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, along with coming on board in an advisory capacity at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Ryan would never have entered the frame if Kingston was still interested in staying on for 2023 but, once he decided to walk away, Ryan accepted that the timing was finally right.

Taking over in 2024 would probably have been a better option for Ryan but he also surely realised that the time had to be now.

Cork manager Pat Ryan and players stand for Amhrán na bhFiann prior to the 2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Dublin and Cork at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ryan’s stock is still incredibly high from having led Cork to successive All-Ireland U-20 titles in 2020 and 2021, but not staying on in that role in 2022 was possibly designed with the senior job in mind down the line.

Taking a year out means that Ryan is fresh and ready now for the huge step-up from U-20 and the intense workrate required of a manager at senior level. The players that thrived under Ryan at U-20 are also a year older and stronger now and he will continue to promote players heavily integrated and developed in the system by Kingston and his management.

Ryan is a brilliant coach. He has one of the sharpest hurling brains around. He has always been incredibly sharp on the line on match-days, which is a skill that only the elite coaches possess.

There is an awful lot more to inter-county senior management than just coaching. That will be a significant challenge to Ryan but he still has the capacity and ability to grow and develop into a top-class manager at this level.

As well as having an encyclopedic knowledge of the game and the opposition, Ryan is an excellent man-manager with great people-skills. He’s also brilliant company, fun, engaging, good craic, witty. When you fuse all of those qualities together, that’s an impressive cocktail for any manager to possess.

Players want to play for Ryan. Coaches and backroom team members will do absolutely anything for him. Because nobody wants to let Pat Ryan down.

No matter what their status is in the group, as a player or member of management, Ryan makes everyone in the set-up feel as valuable as he is.

As well as being so well liked by the younger players he guided and shaped, Ryan is also incredibly well respected by the older players on the squad he coached in 2016 and 2017. He was a pivotal figure in helping Cork go from such a difficult season in 2016 to winning a brilliant Munster championship a year later.

Ryan admitted learning huge lessons during that 2016 campaign and he put all that worldliness and experience to great use as U-20 manager, where he helped build a platform for Cork to be so successful.

Taking over now will present Ryan with far more challenges. He is still a coach at heart and, while he will have a major role in designing game-plans and devising Cork’s core structure – which is one of his main strengths – Ryan is smart enough to know that the senior job will demand so much off him.

Ryan’s backroom team will probably comprise a significant number of the guys he worked with at U-20 but he will surely add to that mix too to create a whole new dynamic.

The performances of the U-20s throughout 2020-21 were a mirror image of their manager because the strength of Ryan’s character has always defined him as a person. Character, and the hardworking culture Ryan had cultivated, was consistently smeared all over Cork’s performances.

Once Kingston stepped away, Ryan was the guy the vast majority of the Cork hurling public wanted. Now they have him. And they’re lucky that Ryan has finally decided to take on a job he was made for.