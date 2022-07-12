Champions Douglas Hall fight hard to continue impressive unbeaten CWSSL record

Lakewood 0

Douglas Hall 3

CWSSL Senior Womens Premier League Champions Douglas Hall continued their 100 percent record this season with a hard fought 3-0 win away to Lakewood in their penultimate league game of the season with two of the goals coming late in the second half to ensure their impressive winning streak.

The visitors had the ideal start to the game as Maggie Duncliffe’s long pass from inside her own half found Alison O’Connell who neatly slotted the ball past the Lakewood keeper Laura O’Donovan from 12 yards in the opening two minutes as it appeared as if this was going to be plain sailing for the champions.

However, it was Lakewood who were creating the chances and had numerous shots on goal from free kicks well outside the area while Douglas Hall keeper Tracey Kiely was being kept busy saving well from Ali Roach, Sarah Geaney and Chloe O’Donovan.

Lakewood's Ali Brady and Douglas Hall's Kadie Lambe keep their eyes on a loose ball during the CWSSL Senior Premier league match at Lakewood. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas kept Lakewood well outside their area, confining them to taking shots from distance, but did have chances to extend their lead, Duncliffe’s 35 yard effort forcing O’Donovan to dive to her right at the expense of a corner and had another chance when Duncliffe’s half volley forcing O’Donovan into yet another save.

Douglas Hall were looking for their second, forcing a few corners but were met by a stubborn Lakewood defence who still considered themselves in the game with only one goal separating the sides at the break.

Douglas Hall’s Laura Cooney’s shot seconds after the restart was well saved by O’Donovan at the far post, while another chance fell to team mate Alison O’Connell which was well covered by the Lakewood keeper.

An injury to Douglas Hall’s Allie Mullins O’Keeffe interrupted the rhythm of the game for well over ten minutes, with Lakewood’s Chloe O’Donovan’s 25 yard free kick tipped over the crossbar by Kiely as the home side looked for the equalising score after the injury break.

However, it was Douglas Hall who managed to double their score in the 75th minute when Kadie Lambe’s pass in the centre found Duncliffe who ran towards the near post and slotted the ball past O’Donovan from close range, and almost added another moments later O’Donovan diving at the feet of an advancing Lambe at the far corner of the area.

The third goal came in the 83rd minute when Alison O’Connell’s shot on goal was just too strong for O’Donovan who couldn’t hold onto her effort as the ball found its way into the back of the net as the points were well and truly on their way to Douglas Hall.

The Lakewood team who played against Douglas Hall in the CWSSL Senior Womens Premier League match at Lakewood recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The visitors had two additional chances in the closing stages of the game from Aoibhe Noonan and Lydia McCarthy with both efforts going wide as the game concluded. Despite the score line Lakewood matched the champions across the field for most of the game, playing some excellent passing football but couldn’t find a way through the solid Douglas Hall back line who prevented them from entering the penalty area on numerous occasions.

Lakewood: Laura O’Donovan, Niamh O’Leary, Ali Roach, Ali Brady, Ciara Lee, Holly Kierans, Sarah Geaney, Chloe O’Donovan, Lily O’Farrell, Michelle McNally, Amy O’Carroll, Lauren Murphy, Laura Hill

Douglas Hall: Tracey Kiely, Ciara Desmond, Claire Cooney, Allie Mullins O’Keeffe, Carissa Murphy, Kadie Lambe, Amy McCarthy, Maggie Duncliffe, Laura Cooney, Aoibhe Noonan, Alison O’Connell, Lydia McCarthy, Emma McCarthy

Referee: John Corcoran.