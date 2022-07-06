CORKMAN Conor Hourihane has signed for English League One side Derby County on a deal up until the summer of 2024.

The addition of Hourihane is a boost for the club, as they seek to earn promotion back to the English Championship Hourihane, who had been a target for the previous boss Wayne Rooney at Derby, also had offers on the table from Luton Town and Huddersfield Town.

As Derby prepare for the upcoming 2022/23 League One season, the arrival of the 31-year-old comes as another significant boost for interim boss Liam Rosenior.

Speaking to the official Derby County website, Hourihane said:

“I’m absolutely delighted and it’s great to get it done. It’s been bubbling away for a little bit over the last couple of weeks but I’m pleased to get it done.

"I’m really excited and I feel like it’s an exciting time for the club.

“I’m 31 now and I was looking for something that was going to excite me and I was going to be a big part of.

"Fortunately enough for myself, I have played all the way up from League Two to the Premier League so analysing it this summer as a free agent, I was thinking what do I want next and what do I want to achieve and be part of.

"Derby ticked all the boxes.

“Everyone knows the difficulties here over the last couple of years but it’s a fresh start, new takeover and the excitement is here and that’s why I’m here and want to be a part of it.

“I’m up for it. My workrate to achieve what I have in my career is all about hard work and rising up to challenges so I’m excited for it and I can be a big part of where the club wants to go.

“There is a feel-good factor around the place. There are new signings already here, there is more to come no doubt and I’m looking forward to the season to start.

“I know the history of not being where it should be and the realism is we are where we are but together with the fans and with everyone, we are looking to drive forward and get the club going again.

"I’m really excited to get going, delighted to be here and can’t wait to get going."

Hourihane's contract at Aston Villa expired at the end of June, having joined the club in January 2017, when they were playing in the Championship.

The midfielder made 151 appearances in all competitions for Villa and played a vital part in helping them get promoted back to the Premier League via the play-offs in the 2018-19 campaign.

Hourihane most recently had loan spells at Swansea and Sheffield United.