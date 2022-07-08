Tony Considine: New man Pat Ryan fits the bill well

I met a great Cork GAA man recently and asked him if Cork would go for an outside hurling manager?

He said the Cork County Board can't afford to go for an outside drink, let alone an outside manager, and he was quite serious.

So you see there are other reasons why Cork can't go for an outside manager.

The financial burden would be too great, and that definitely ruled out any such appointment.

When we really look in to the influence of an outside manager, we see that not many of them have been very successful, as regards winning All-Ireland titles.

The only county I can think of that has been successful in the past was Offaly, winning All-Ireland hurling titles with Dermot Healy, a Kilkenny man, Eamon Creegan, a Limerick man, and the last man to do it for them was Michael Bond of Galway in 1998.

But the returns have not been great from outside managers in other counties.

Maybe Cork are right in not going for an outside man, although a lot of them have been advertising themselves for the role over the last number of weeks, and I'm sure some of the insiders in Cork have been too.

The one question that will be asked is, how many people were interviewed for this job or was there any interviews carried out?

Cork's Pat Ryan celebrates at the final whistle

Was Pat Ryan the only candidate for the position?

Were other people approached as regards taking over the team?

Who were the committee picked to appoint this man?

Or was it just one individual that made the call?

It seems to have happened vary fast for such a prestige position.

Were clubs not asked to nominate somebody, or is it not done that way anymore?

Maybe every county have a different process. But I would think that there should be an open discussion at a County Board meeting as regards a new manager - that is the way it used to be - and a committee formed to pick the manager.

I wonder was Pat Ryan approached before Kieran Kingston had stepped down?

Things seem to have happened very fast here. Was Pat the sole choice of the powers that be?

After all is said and done I believe the right choice has been made.

Pat was in line for this position before and he was also offered the Waterford position a few years ago, which he had agreed to take on, but owing to health issues he had to decline.

He is a man in demand and rightly so in my opinion.

Pat has a very impressive track record and is a very unassuming guy with not one bit of ego about him.

I believe any man going managing a county team has to have a good track record at club level.

Pat fits the bill very well here as he has brought his club Sarsfields to a few county titles in Cork.

That proves that he has winning credentials as a manager. He also managed the Cork U20's to two All-Ireland titles after a long time without one. He had his teams playing a great brand of hurling.

You could say, he had them playing with real Cork style with plenty of aggression and intensity in their play.

He seemed to have a very cool head during his stint managing them. A very important part of your make up if you want to succeed at the top level.

His attention to detail and the men he surrounded himself with were first class in the winning of those under age titles.

A few of those players are now progressing to the senior team that he is now taking over so he will know a lot about them, and I'm sure they will know a lot about him as well.

Pat is going into a very demanding job - it is not easy being a county manager, and it is definitely not easy being the Cork manager, as there are always big expectations in that job.

Winning All-Irelands is the only thing that matters in a county the size of Cork, which hasn't happened for a while now.

So the pressure is getting greater all the time to deliver. There is a very demanding public out there.

This job will take up most of his time.

Equally important is who he brings in with him, I think he should have a complete new back room team, and no continuity whatsoever from the last management team as that was Kieran Kingston's.

I believe you need a complete new broom to sweep clean.

It is very important that he picks the right people and not too many of them - just a couple more with himself should do, because the more you have the more opinions you have, and that can be very confusing on the big day in big championship matches.

I'm sure Pat will make the right choices and he will give his all to make Cork successful again.

It is not going to be easy and I'm sure he is aware of that too.

It gets harder every year, but at least he will know a lot of the talent he is dealing with having worked with a lot of them before, and was successful.

Pat is in charge now and everyone must know that especially the players.