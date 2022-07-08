Hope springs eternal as Cork City WFC look to thedistraction of a cup run

CORK CITY WFC may be enduring a difficult season in the Women’s National League but they can put that to one side for this weekend at least as their attention turns to the beginning of what will hopefully be an extended run in the FAI Women’s Cup.

On Sunday afternoon with kick-off set for 2 o’clock, Donegal side Bonagee United will make the long trip to Turner’s Cross to take on City in the first round of the national competition.

In fact, United will more than likely make the arduous journey to Leeside on Saturday which is what they decided to do when they took on Douglas Hall in the semi-final of the FAI Intermediate Cup recently.

They more than played their part in an entertaining last-four clash but ultimately they would leave Moneygourney disappointed as they suffered a 4-1 defeat.

“I thought the scoreline was harsh on us,” Bonagee United manager Chris McNulty insisted shortly after full time that day when speaking to the Echo.

“I felt we competed well enough but ultimately we didn’t create enough chances to win the game and that is really what cost us.

Gillian Keenan of Athlone town battles with Lauren Walsh of Cork City during the SSE Airtricity wonens’s national League.

“We are gutted because we came here to win and we believed that we could win but it wasn’t to be. We are just going to have to suck it up and go again.

“People have said that it’s a really tough draw (against City) - logistically especially - and that’s right but for us to see our team in the draw with Women’s National League teams that was a really proud moment.

“We will come back and we will look to compete with Cork City.” City manager Danny Murphy and a number of his players were in attendance for that match and while they will know they can’t afford to be complacent, they should be confident of securing their place in the next round of the competition given Hall’s display.

Since the heavy defeat in his first game in charge against Peamount United, Murphy has gradually seen the performance levels from his side improve as they defeated Treaty United 2-1 in the next game before losing narrowly to third place Athlone Town last time out.

The main thing for City is that they progress to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup but a good performance and a convincing win will continue the positive momentum the Cockney Rebel and his troops have built recently.

“We are looking forward to it,” Murphy told the Echo.

Fiona Owens of Athlone town and Aoibhin Donnelly of cork City during the SSE Airtricity WOMEN’s national League

“Some girls there today (against Athlone) played 90 minutes and they have stood up and they’ve made me have to make decisions.

“This is where we have got to get to as a team, where we are more competitive as a group and there is more competition for places.

“If someone comes in and takes your place, you are going to have to fight to get it back. That is what we need to do.

“We have come a very long way in a short space of time. The girls are starting to buy into how we want to play and the way we want to look when we are playing. It is a credit to them really.”