Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 07:26

Darragh McElhinney provides a thriller for the home crowd at the Cork City Sports

Mens 3000m

John Walshe

DARRAGH MCELHINNEY thrilled the home crowd in a brilliant solo performance to take the 3000m in a new personal best of 7:44.01. Out on his own from the start, he only had the clock to contend with as he crossed the line four second clear of Emile Cairess of GB.

“It was hard out there, once the pacer dropped out I was on my own. I think I have a lot more in me, time-wise,” he said. “But all things considered I was delighted in front of the home crowd. Maybe if I had a few more with me I would have been a bit faster.”

Phil Healy notched up her first win at the City Sports when taking the 400 metres in 52.06.

Off to a good start, she looked in control all the way for a popular victory.

“I always made sure Cork was in my plans. This is my first win, it always bring out the best in me. Coming down the
back straight, the crowd really carried me home and its super meet for all athletes.”

Her sister Joan was also well pleased with her third in the 100m, her time of 11.47 the same as Molly Scott in second.

Joan said: I was really happy with that after been out with injury for the past two years, I was really looking forward to running here, it’s a pity the win was illegal.”

Una Brice of Leevale, the national champion, took the pole vault with a leap of 3.60. with Clodagh Walsh of Abbey Striders, winner back in 2019, having to settle to for second with 3.50m.

