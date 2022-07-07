Pat’s top form a boost for O’Reilly’s hopes of return to England

CURRENTLY, sitting fourth on the table in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division league, St Pat's are hoping to continue to climb the table and Cork man Adam O’Reilly is hoping to play a key role in doing so.

The on-loanee Preston North End player and former Ringamahon star joined the club this season and playing regular football has given him the boost he needs in his aim to get back playing in England.

But for now, his focus is on doing well for his current side St Pat's and he is enjoying life back in Ireland.

“I’ve been with St Pat's since around January and it has been great since,” said O’Reilly.

"I have played around 19-20 games now and really enjoying my time here as I’m just playing games which every footballer wants, just to enjoy playing and getting as many games as you can.

“I was with Waterford last year and had a great time there and made loads of friends but unfortunately they got relegated a few months after I left.

"I’ve nothing bad to say about my time there, however since coming to Pat's it’s just good to be playing games again as I said because my ultimate goal is to get back to England to the highest level possible.

“I’m living in a house with a few of the lads in Kildare which isn’t far from the training ground or stadium so it’s very good both on and off the pitch.”

While going out on loan might be disappointing at first, for O’Reilly it was an opportunity to get game time under his belt in which he believes has helped him hugely.

“I’m really happy on loan getting game time as that’s all a footballer wants is to play games and try help the team and also try impress people as best you can.

Adam O'Reilly of Waterford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Dundalk at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"For me, I think playing games is key as I wasn’t playing many games when I was back in England before I came here which was frustrating. "However, I think one thing I have in my locker is I’ll never quit or just give up. I’ve had a lot of downs in my career but always came through them so I feel getting back to this feeling of just enjoying playing games every week, there’s just no better feeling in the world.

“I’ve always been told that football can change in a matter of days, hours or seconds.

"Obviously, I’m loving my time here but as I said things can change at any time so I’ll just have to take every day as it comes and just concentrate on my games for this club and keep working hard to achieve my goals and something that’s always stuck with me is what’s for you won’t pass you.

“My ultimate goal is to get back to England and get up to the highest level I can.

"For me, personally, I love challenges no matter how hard they might be. I think that’s something I’m known for, being really competitive and wanting to be the best so of course my plan will always be to try get to the premier league in England.

“My season has been going well so far on loan to St Pat's and while I’m here I want to do everything in my power to make sure we get the best results possible.

"Some results didn’t go our way which can be disappointing but we are playing well and that’s what matters as well as the result as it’s a good foundation when you’re playing well as a team.

"If you do that the results will come and right now they are starting to come our way with how we are performing.

“For me a successful season would obviously be to win the league.

"At the moment it looks tough but I’ll never say never and will do my best to help the team achieve as best results as we can in the league but also in the cup competitions if we can win a cup it would be a huge bonus.”