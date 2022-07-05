Captain James holds off Slievemish Spring to bag win at Munster senior draghunt

Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers just held off a battling Slievemish Spring of Clogheen to win the prestigious Munster Senior draghunt at Sixemilewater on Sunday.

The hounds were slipped at Sixmilewater before travelling at pace to Republican Cross as they veered towards Glashaboy near Bottle Hill.

It was a case of good open running as they headed back to the finish at Sixmilemater where through the cooperation of landowner Finbarr O’Reilly the huge attendance were treated to a quality finish.

Conditions on the day were excellent as the Barry O’Keeffe trained hound had to show great determination on the race to the tape despite having a 10 length lead when the hounds showed on the finish.

Blue Lad was once again in the mix for Southern/Carrigaline Harriers trainers Ken and Trina Long with Little Miss, Eden Lad and Authority filling the minor tickets.

There was elation in the winning camp after the draghunt with trainer Barry O’Keeffe praising the guts of his hound.

“The one guarantee you have with Captain James is his honesty and I think that’s what won this draghunt for him,“ said Barry O’Keeffe.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt Aaron Freyne’s Jamie’s Gem made it two wins on the belt in this grade with another classy display.

The winner always looked to have enough in the tank to cross the tape ahead of Ranger from Thomas Canniffe’s Shanakiel Harriers hound Ranger and the highly fancied Kilanetig Lad of the IHT.

Sean and John O’Sullivan of Griffin United with Sean T winner of the Munster Puppy draghunt at Sixmilewater.

In another competitive draghunt Northern Daisy, Mermaid and Hugh Maintenance all ran credible to complete the placed hounds.

In the Puppy race there was a tremendous finish with the honours going to the Sean and John O’Sullivan Griffin United trained Sean T.

In a good finish the winner saw off the Sheila Cummins trained Penny’s Girl with championship leader Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers in third place.

The IHT duo of Diamond and Naoi filled fourth and fifth tickets with the remaining place going to Magic’s Girl of Mayfield.

It was a good race from start to finish as the winning connections were thrilled to have picked up a major title win in the draghunting calendar.

Sean O’Sullivan said: “It’s a great day for our club to win this championship and our hound Sean T has run some cracking draghunts for us this season and thanks also to my friend Aaron Wolfe who helps with the training.”

In the veteran race Magic’s Lad showed his skills of driving a hunt by coming home alone much to the delight of Mayfield trainer Denise Rall.

Many thanks must go to Pat O’Mahony of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers and Frank Allen of Griffin for the hard work they did in recent weeks ensuring a successful meeting with the cooperation of the farming community in this region.

Results:

Munster Championship Senior:

1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Little Miss (Griffin United);5. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Authority (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden:

1. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 2. Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Kilanetig Lad (IHT); 4. Northern Daisy (IHT); 5. Mermaid (Clogheen); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Diamond (IHT); 5. Naoi (IHT); 6. Magic’s Girl (Mayfield).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (only finisher).