Cork U16 camogie team get the defence of their All-Ireland title back on track with a big win over Kilkenny

Cork 3-15

Kilkenny 2-6

HOLDERS Cork got their Tesco All-Ireland U16 camogie campaign back on track with an important victory over Kilkenny in Callan on Sunday afternoon.

Having lost out last weekend to Galway, Cork needed to win to keep their hopes alive and they did so in splendid fashion.

Cork set the foundations for victory with a solid opening thirty minutes and crucially two goals helped them open up an interval lead of five points.

Katie Brennan gave Kilkenny an early lead with a point but Orlaith Cremin had Cork back on level before Louise O’Neill grabbed Corks first goal seven minutes in.

Cork stretch their lead with back-to-back points before Julie Lennon had Kilkenny’s second point but a Lucy O’Connell goal and eighteen minutes steadied Cork and with the sides swapping points Cork continued to hold the upper hand.

Tara Roche had two without reply as Kilkenny narrowed the gap but the Cork response was superb as they hit two points in a row.

Kilkenny danger woman Tara Roche goaled with three minutes to the break but an Ava Fitzgerald point ensured Cork maintained their five point advantage, 2-7 to 1-5 at the interval.

Cork dominated the second half and such was their dominance that it was seven minutes from the full time whistle before Kilkenny recorded their first score of the second half.

Cork with a Louise O’Neill goal and points from Kate Fennessy, Sarah Murphy, Ava Fitzgerald, Lucy O’Connell, Amy Sheppard and Amy McCarthy were well on their way to victory before Kilkenny had late scores from Ciara O’Shea with a pointed free and a Julie Lennon goal.

Scorers for Cork: L O’Neill 2-0, A Sheppard 0-5 (0-3f’s, 0-1 45), L O’Connell 1-1, A Fitzgerald 0-3, K Fennessy, O Cremin 0-2 each, A Mc McCarthy, S Murphy 0-1 each

Kilkenny: T Roche 1-2 (0-1 45,), J Lennon 1-1, K Brennan, A Brown, C O’ Shea 0-1 each.

Cork: E O’Sullivan; C Rice, S Hurley, R Roche; A O’Riordan, A Daly, L Dunlea; A Fitzgerald, A Cottrell; S Murphy, O Cremin, A Sheppard; L O’Connell , L O’Neill, G Finn.

Subs: K Fennessy for R Roche (h/t), A McCarthy for S Murphy (43), A McAuliffe for L O’Neill (48), A O’Neill for L O’Connell (50).

Kilkenny: J Saunders; C Hickey, U Duggan, J Cuddy; A Carroll, A Kavanagh, E Smith; A Doherty, O Kirwin; J Lennon, K Brennan, M Gannon; A Browne, C Dunne, T Roche.

Subs : C O’ Shea for A Doheny(40), C Walsh for S Carroll (40), R Phelan for O Kirwin(44).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).