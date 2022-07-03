Cork boss Matthew Twomey sweats on Ashling Thompon's red card ahead of semi

CORK are sweating on the availability of star player Ashling Thompson for the All-Ireland camogie semi-final after a straight red card after the final whistle of Saturday's one-point loss to Tipperary.

The Rebels are through to the last four along with Galway, who topped the other group, where they'll meet a quarter-final winner from Kilkenny-Dublin and Waterford-Limerick.

Giving his take on the incident, manager Matthew Twomey explained: "I was called in by the referee. He wanted to speak to Ashling, but she was after walking away. I called Ashling back and when she came back, she got a straight red.

"I asked him but he just walked away from me. We’ll leave things settle down for a couple of days and we’ll find out what was going on."

Obviously, there will be an appeal but for now Ashling is out of the semi-final and she would be a big loss for the game in Croke Park.

Ah, it’s a huge loss. The nucleus of us going forward there was Ashling drove everything on. She was brilliant in the second half, and she’d be a massive loss, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with it."

He was "very disappointed" with the 1-17 to 1-16 reversal.

I suppose more with the performance than the result. We knew Tipp were going to come at us from the start and we let them. They got a goal from their first puck inside. It’s very disappointing, we clawed it back with five minutes to go. We had a chance to kick on, we didn’t.

"Fair play to Tipperary they got the point in the end to win it but it’s disappointing to go into a semi-final after losing like that but at the same time we just had a very honest conversation inside there and we have to look at ourselves and turn this around in the next three weeks."

Cork's Sorcha McCartan pops over a point from Tipperary's Clodagh Quirke. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Did the fact that Cork were already qualified affect the team’s approach to the game?

"We did everything that we normally do but it must be a mental thing that this could be an easy one. I don’t know what it is, it’s disappointing as it’s not acceptable to us as a Cork team going out like that."

Cork’s comeback to score five points in a row to level showed good character.

"Absolutely, the signs are there, their spirit, their fitness, the way we came back, but it was cut and throat for Tipp and they got the point in the end. We had a chance at the end, but we couldn’t take it’’.

Cork and Galway are now through to the semi-finals so all eyes will be on the quarter-finals to see who Cork will be playing.

"We’ll go up there in two weeks and watch that and see what happens."

The fact that Cork lost might give the management a stick to beat the players with maybe?

"Absolutely it’s a kick in the backside for us in the management as well so the next three weeks will be torture for them."