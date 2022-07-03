Cork City beaten on the road to Athlone Town

Athlone Town 1 Cork City FC 0

CORK City's trip to the Midlands ended in defeat against Athlone Town away on Saturday night in the Women’s National League.

A 12th league defeat of the season for City, the result saw Athlone move to third place in the table.

City had to play in Athlone’s away kit for the fixture due to a clash of colours between Athlone’s home and City’s away jersey.

When proceedings got underway, Athlone headed just over the crossbar through Kellie Brennan in the 16th minute, with the home side having a strong spell at this point.

Danny Murphy’s City side responded with an attempt of their own, but Lauren Singleton’s strike was saved easily by Athlone goalkeeper Niamh Coombes.

The Leesiders were showing great work-rate in the opening half, with Singleton curling an effort narrowly wide on 20 minutes.

Laurie Ryan then nearly found the net for the hosts with a wonderful long-range strike that went just wide.

Athlone went close again on 28 minutes through a Brennan shot that went just wide after being closed down by City goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan after Muireann Devaney played a neat through ball into her path.

City continued to pose a threat. In the 39th minute, Singleton played a nice ball to Orlaith Deasy and she fired just wide of the bottom corner.

After a well-contested opening half the sides went in level at halftime and with everything all up for grabs.

Dring was having a solid performance for Cork City and she blasted wide with a low attempt in the 50th minute. At the other end, Athlone threatened again through a Molloy effort that sailed over the crossbar.

Just past the hour mark Athlone went into the lead. Emily Corbet slotted home with a lovely finish inside the penalty area, after getting onto the end of a good cross into the box by Jessica Hennessy.

City almost got back on level terms from a free-kick by Singleton which went through the legs of Athlone keeper Coombes. Although the ball appeared like it may have crossed the line on initial viewing, the match officials deemed it did not and Athlone cleared the danger.

Cork pushed for the equaliser, with Singleton shooting off target with another low shot on 71 minutes.

Corbet was a potent attacking threat for Athlone and she went close with a powerful shot on the edge of the box in the 76th minute.

City pushed forward in the 88th minute as Dring saw her effort go straight at the Athlone shot-stopper.

Despite that late push forward for a leveller, ultimately it was Athlone that came away with the three points that were on offer.

Next up for City is a Women’s FAI Cup clash against Bonagee United on Sunday afternoon at Turner's Cross.

Fiona Owens of Athlone Town and Aoibhin Donnelly of Cork City in action on Saturday night.

ATHLONE TOWN: N Coombes; F Owens, J Hennessy, M Devaney, G Keenan, K Brennan, L Ryan, K Munroe, R Molly, M O’Kane, S Liston.

Subs: E Corbet for Liston, S Herron for Munroe (both HT), C Fletcher for Molloy (89).

CORK CITY: M O’Sullivan; N O’Brien, C McNamara, Z Foley, K O’Donovan, C Dring, A Donnelly, R Crowley , O Deasy, L Walsh, L Singleton.

Subs: E O’Brien for Donnelly (66), C Atkinson for Deasy (89).